ESPN FPI updates Michigan football game-by-game predictions after Week 2

Michigan football did what it was supposed to do against a weak opponent in Hawaii in Week 2 and thoroughly dominated. Yet, the algorithms aren’t working in the Wolverines’ favor.

That’s not to say that the advanced analytics don’t favor the maize and blue down the stretch — Michigan is favored in every game but one — but in the ESPN FPI, a predictive analytics indicator, the Wolverines lost probability that it would win in much of the remaining games, including against teams who were just upset in Week 2.

However, in the game that counts the most, the maize and blue did gain some favor. Here is how ESPN FPI predicts Michigan’s remaining games.

Week 3: UConn

Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Michigan winning: 99.3%
Previously: 99.1%

Week 4: Maryland

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Chances of Michigan winning: 82%
Previously: 85.5%

Week 5: at Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Chances of Michigan winning: 82.7%
Previously: 83.9%

Week 6: at Indiana

Rick Janzaruk-The Herald-Times

Chances of Michigan winning: 90.2%
Previously: 88.3%

Week 7: Penn State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Chances of Michigan winning: 68.2%
Previously: 73%

Week 9: Michigan State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Chances of Michigan winning: 68.3%
Previously: 74.8%

Week 10: at Rutgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Chances of Michigan winning: 85.6%
Previously: 89.3%

Week 11: Nebraska

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Chances of Michigan winning: 91.9%
Previously: 89.8%

Week 12: Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of Michigan winning: 90.9%
Previously: 91.3%

Week 13: at Ohio State

Photo: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Chances of Michigan winning: 20.5%
Previously: 19.7%

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button