ESPN FPI updates Michigan football game-by-game predictions after Week 2
Michigan football did what it was supposed to do against a weak opponent in Hawaii in Week 2 and thoroughly dominated. Yet, the algorithms aren’t working in the Wolverines’ favor.
That’s not to say that the advanced analytics don’t favor the maize and blue down the stretch — Michigan is favored in every game but one — but in the ESPN FPI, a predictive analytics indicator, the Wolverines lost probability that it would win in much of the remaining games, including against teams who were just upset in Week 2.
However, in the game that counts the most, the maize and blue did gain some favor. Here is how ESPN FPI predicts Michigan’s remaining games.
Week 3: UConn
Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Chances of Michigan winning: 99.3%
Previously: 99.1%
Week 4: Maryland
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Chances of Michigan winning: 82%
Previously: 85.5%
Week 5: at Iowa
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Chances of Michigan winning: 82.7%
Previously: 83.9%
Week 6: at Indiana
Rick Janzaruk-The Herald-Times
Chances of Michigan winning: 90.2%
Previously: 88.3%
Week 7: Penn State
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Chances of Michigan winning: 68.2%
Previously: 73%
Week 9: Michigan State
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Chances of Michigan winning: 68.3%
Previously: 74.8%
Week 10: at Rutgers
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Chances of Michigan winning: 85.6%
Previously: 89.3%
Week 11: Nebraska
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Chances of Michigan winning: 91.9%
Previously: 89.8%
Week 12: Illinois
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Chances of Michigan winning: 90.9%
Previously: 91.3%
Week 13: at Ohio State
Photo: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Chances of Michigan winning: 20.5%
Previously: 19.7%
