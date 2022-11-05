ESPN FPI predicts final four games of the USC football season

USC responded from its first loss to Utah with a 45-37 win at Arizona Saturday with several key players injured.

The Trojans, who are ranked No. 9 by the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, were without their top two receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williamsalong with starting sixth-year senior left guard Andrew Vorhees and starting second-year sophomore middle linebacker Eric Gentry. Even without three key players offensively, USC posted a season-high 621 offensive yards, with 411 coming from the arm of the second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams threw for his most passing yards of his two-year career at Oklahoma and USC in the game and also had five touchdown passes for the second straight contest. He now has 24 touchdowns — good for third in the nation behind North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud at 29 each — against one interception.

USC’s defense allowed over 500 yards (543 total) for the second straight game. Trojan fourth-year sophomore safety Bryson Shawwho was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Weekmade a big difference in the game with an interception that led to a 47-yard touchdown pass from Williams to USC fourth-year sophomore receiver Tahj Washington to give the Trojans a 31-16 lead in the third quarter.

“Awesome, gutsy win,” USC Coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “With the way the last few weeks have gone, for our guys to come in here and overcome a lot, a lot of things out of our control. I’m as proud of this win as any of the seven this year. Without a doubt.”

Despite its win, USC dropped one spot in ESPN’s Football Power Index to No. 11. The Trojans are the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the system behind No. 8 Utah. Oregon is No. 12 and UCLA is No. 20. Notre Dame, USC’s final opponent in the regular season, is No. 18.

USC was also ranked No. 9 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Trojans are the second-highest rated Pac-12 team behind No. 8 Oregon.

Per ESPN, the Football Power Index (FPI) is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.” FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.

Before USC’s ninth contest against Cal, here is how the computer projection win model forecasts USC’s final four games: