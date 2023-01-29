ESPN College GameDay Picks Tennessee basketball game vs Texas

ESPN’s “College GameDay” wrapped up its show Saturday by picking Tennessee basketball’s top-10 Showdown against Texas.

Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg were part of the traveling pre-game show from Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the day’s games, including the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The show set up the Vols’ game against Texas on Saturday evening as a chance for Tennessee to push for a No. 1 seed

