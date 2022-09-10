ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 2 college football Picks

Week 2 of the college football schedule is here after an exciting opening weekend and now it’s time to make our final picks.

There are three games with both teams in the AP top 25 rankings, plus a few other intriguing matchups that could have an effect on the College Football Playoff Chase later on in the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button