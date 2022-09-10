ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 2 college football Picks

Week 2 of the college football schedule is here after an exciting opening weekend and now it’s time to make our final picks.

There are three games with both teams in the AP top 25 rankings, plus a few other intriguing matchups that could have an effect on the College Football Playoff Chase later on in the season.

Let’s take a look at how the ESPN College GameDay hosts made their final Picks going into the Week 2 slate of games.

Missouri at Kansas State

Howard: Missouri

McAfee: Kansas State

Corso: Kansas State

Herbstreit: Kansas State

College Football HQ pick: Kansas State

Houston at Texas Tech

Howard: Houston

McAfee: Houston

Corso: Texas Tech

Herbstreit: Texas Tech

College Football HQ pick: Houston

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Howard: Oklahoma State

McAfee: Oklahoma State

Corso: Oklahoma State

Herbstreit: Oklahoma State

College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State

Iowa State at Iowa

Howard: Iowa State

McAfee: Iowa

Corso: Iowa

Herbstreit: Iowa

College Football HQ pick: Iowa State

USC at Stanford

Howard: USC

McAfee: USC

Corso: USC

College Football HQ pick: USC

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Howard: Wake Forest

McAfee: Wake Forest

Corso: Wake Forest

Herbstreit: Wake Forest

College Football HQ pick: Wake Forest

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Howard: Tennessee

McAfee: Pittsburgh

Corso: Tennessee

Herbstreit: Tennessee

College Football HQ pick: Tennessee

South Carolina at Arkansas

Howard: Arkansas

McAfee: Arkansas

Corso: Arkansas

Herbstreit: Arkansas

College Football HQ pick: Arkansas

Duke at Northwestern

Howard: Northwestern

McAfee: Northwestern

Corso: Northwestern

Herbstreit: Northwestern

College Football HQ pick: Northwestern

Kentucky at Florida

Howard: Florida

McAfee: Florida

Corso: Florida

Herbstreit: Kentucky

College Football HQ pick: Florida

Baylor at BYU

Howard: Baylor

McAfee: Baylor

Corso: BYU

Herbstreit: Baylor

College Football HQ pick: Baylor

Alabama at Texas

Howard: Alabama

McAfee: Alabama

Corso: Alabama

Herbstreit: Alabama

College Football HQ pick: Alabama

