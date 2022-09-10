ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 2 college football Picks
Week 2 of the college football schedule is here after an exciting opening weekend and now it’s time to make our final picks.
There are three games with both teams in the AP top 25 rankings, plus a few other intriguing matchups that could have an effect on the College Football Playoff Chase later on in the season.
Let’s take a look at how the ESPN College GameDay hosts made their final Picks going into the Week 2 slate of games.
Missouri at Kansas State
Howard: Missouri
McAfee: Kansas State
Corso: Kansas State
Herbstreit: Kansas State
College Football HQ pick: Kansas State
Houston at Texas Tech
Howard: Houston
McAfee: Houston
Corso: Texas Tech
Herbstreit: Texas Tech
College Football HQ pick: Houston
Arizona State at Oklahoma State
Howard: Oklahoma State
McAfee: Oklahoma State
Corso: Oklahoma State
Herbstreit: Oklahoma State
College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Iowa
Howard: Iowa State
McAfee: Iowa
Corso: Iowa
Herbstreit: Iowa
College Football HQ pick: Iowa State
USC at Stanford
Howard: USC
McAfee: USC
Corso: USC
College Football HQ pick: USC
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Howard: Wake Forest
McAfee: Wake Forest
Corso: Wake Forest
Herbstreit: Wake Forest
College Football HQ pick: Wake Forest
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
Howard: Tennessee
McAfee: Pittsburgh
Corso: Tennessee
Herbstreit: Tennessee
College Football HQ pick: Tennessee
South Carolina at Arkansas
Howard: Arkansas
McAfee: Arkansas
Corso: Arkansas
Herbstreit: Arkansas
College Football HQ pick: Arkansas
Duke at Northwestern
Howard: Northwestern
McAfee: Northwestern
Corso: Northwestern
Herbstreit: Northwestern
College Football HQ pick: Northwestern
Kentucky at Florida
Howard: Florida
McAfee: Florida
Corso: Florida
Herbstreit: Kentucky
College Football HQ pick: Florida
Baylor at BYU
Howard: Baylor
McAfee: Baylor
Corso: BYU
Herbstreit: Baylor
College Football HQ pick: Baylor
Alabama at Texas
Howard: Alabama
McAfee: Alabama
Corso: Alabama
Herbstreit: Alabama
College Football HQ pick: Alabama
