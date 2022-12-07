ESPN college football Analyst intrigued with Gator Bowl Matchup

When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, it will have a huge opportunity on its hands to finish the 2022 season strong and also make a big statement as it heads into the offseason.

The Gamecocks (8-4) will take on the Fighting Irish on Dec. 30 at TIAA Bank Field to cap off the season. The two teams have only played each other four times with the last meeting coming in 1984 in South Bend.

Following the release of all the Bowl matchups, ESPN college football Analyst Greg McElroy broke down the Bowl matchups and was very intrigued by the Gator Bowl matchup.

McElroy said playing a team like Notre Dame is a big deal and noted how eager he is to see this matchup down in Jacksonville. McElroy called the Gator Bowl one of the ‘headliners’ of the games that are played on Dec. 30.

“Notre Dame is a huge deal,” McElroy said in a segment of his podcast ‘Always College Football.’ “Whether you want to acknowledge that or not, they are a huge deal and they will be here again to play against a team that had the biggest impact on the playoff race without ever actually being in the playoff race. Notre Dame will take on South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. I am so excited for this matchup.”

McElroy has been impressed with both head coaches and detailed how similar they are with their coaching styles.

“We have two of my favorite coaches in America in Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame and Shane Beamer for South Carolina,” McElroy said. “Both are kind of cut from the new school cloth while still having and appreciating some old school dynamics. Both teams want to be really physical.”

According to VegasInsider.com, Vegas Insider Consensus and FanDuel Sportsbook both have the Fighting Irish as a 4.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks as of this writing.

South Carolina turned in a great ending to the regular season as it defeated two top 10 opponents in back-to-back weeks in Tennessee and Clemson. Notre Dame got off to a rough start as it started 0-2 but bounced back and would finish the season with an 8-4 record.

McElroy detailed how much is on the line in this game and what a win can do for both programs as they head into the offseason. McElroy noted that the Gamecocks will be eager to secure their ninth win and also claim their third ranked win in a row.

“Both teams finished pretty damn well,” McElroy said. “Especially South Carolina with them knocking off Tennessee and then ultimately knocking Clemson. They had a tremendous finish to the season. If they win the Bowl game, think of the momentum that can be sustained. For Notre Dame, 8-5 is not a good look. The expectation level at Notre Dame is always, always double digits or bust. 8-4 and lose in the Bowl game against a will be a very hungry South Carolina team, 8-5 is going to be a difficult pill to swallow.”

Kickoff between South Carolina and Notre Dame is set for 3:30 pm in TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. ESPN will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks and the Fighting Irish.