ESPN analysts say Maryland basketball is most likely to …

You’d be hard-pressed to find Maryland basketball picked higher than 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this season, and few are projecting the Terps as an NCAA Tournament team. First-year coach Kevin Willard has a solid-looking first five, but the roster lacks a Consensus all-conference player and the bench is full of questions that need to be answered. But there’s an upside there.

Asked which of the five Big Ten teams who didn’t make the NCAA Tournament last year could make it this year, a panel of ESPN analysts picked the Terps.

“The answer for me is unquestionably Maryland. The Terps have experience, coaching and projectable transfers to fill key holes. They are by no means an NCAA tournament lock, but I see them exceeding expectations and making it back to a very happy Selection Sunday ( even if current projections say otherwise),” Joe Lunardi wrote.

Four of the five ESPN staffers picked Maryland to finish ninth in the conference, and the fifth picked the Terps 10th. Willard has made a habit of happy Selection Sundays, making five of the last six NCAA Tournaments.

John Gassaway agreed.

“I’m with Lunardi — the Terrapins could be lurking in Bubble Watch territory come February. Donna Scott and Hakim Hart are returning seniors, and new Coach Kevin Willard will also call on transfers Jahmir Young (Charlotte) and Don Carey (Georgetown). Maryland didn’t force many turnovers in Big Ten play last season, and was also subpar on the defensive glass. If this group can reduce the sheer number of shots its opponents attempt, the Willard era could get off to a strong start in College Park,” he wrote.

The comparison to last year is probably negligible. That team spent much of the season without much motivation, playing out the string for an interim staff set to leave after their Coach abruptly left early in the season. The personnel is also different and Willard is injecting a higher intensity level

Myron Medcalf also picked Maryland.

“I might have picked Minnesota here if Parker Fox hadn’t torn his ACL, so I’ll go with Maryland, too. The Terps lost a lot with Fats Russell and Eric Ayala both departing after last season. But if Young and Carey can blend, they will give Willard a backcourt with an offensive boost in a tough league.”

Willard, though, is thinking bigger than just squeaking into the dance.

“I think it’s gonna be the same [goal] every year, it’s gonna be Big Ten championship, national championship. That’s the goal of this program. Is it going to be, is every year going to be possible? Some years probably more than others,” he said last week at Maryland’s media day. “But that is our goal every year, our goal will not be anything different. Besides winning a Big 10 Championship and hanging another banner. No other expectation is gonna be allowed in this program.”