ESPN analysts crystallize the College Football Playoff debate between LSU and Tennessee

The discussion on ESPN about how the College Football Playoff committee will settle on the final 4 teams came to a head only moments after the latest rankings were revealed.

Kirk Herbstreit opened the discussion on Tuesday night and noted that he was fine with LSU being ahead of Southern Cal after the Tigers had a “survive and advance” game at Arkansas last week.

“I think what’s happening now is that we have clarity,” Herbstreit said. “The Ohio State-Michigan game is coming up next week unless there’s a major upset this week with Michigan and Illinois, or Ohio State and Maryland. The loser of that game, Tennessee’s just sitting there waiting. For Whoever loses that game, if Tennessee keeps winning and looks the way they are, the potential debate would be the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game with of course Tennessee.”

Herbstreit said the wild card would be LSU, if the Tigers win out and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

“What would that do, is LSU in? Is Tennessee in? You know Georgia’s in,” Herbstreit said. “So that would become a very interesting discussion.”

Rece Davis said LSU can get in, but not before Tennessee.

“Head to head’s not everything, but unless you’re unequivocally better, it is one of the things, and they didn’t just slip past them, they beat them senseless on their home field,” Davis said.

David Pollack then raised the scenario of LSU potentially beating Georgia, which Tennessee didn’t do, and Davis continued to say LSU would be behind Tennessee.

Herbstreit then chimed in, “For him, that’s the discussion.”