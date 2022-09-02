ESPN Analyst Shares Hilarious Take On Future NBA Drafts

There are exciting times ahead for fans of the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

One day, both teams will be stacked with youthful, promising, incredible NBA stars.

Both of these teams will be playoff contenders someday.

It just might not be Someday soon.

Updated NBA draft order for each of the next 5 years:

1. Thunder

2. Jazz

3. Thunder

4. Jazz

5. Thunder

6. Jazz

7. Kings

8. Jazz

9. Thunder

10. Jazz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

Field Yates had a very humorous take on the current state of these teams and their futures.

He said the updated NBA draft order for each of the next five years will feature the Thunder and Jazz sharing the top ten spots – with one position reserved for the always-struggling Sacramento Kings.

Sure enough, both teams have a slew of draft picks and obviously have a long rebuilding process ahead of them.

They will certainly be front-and-center in the draft for the foreseeable future.

Draft Kings

The Thunder have seemingly been in rebuild mode for ages now, slowly but surely acquiring a bunch of young players that could someday make a strong playoff run.

Athletes like Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, and others are incredibly exciting.

And don’t forget about Rookie Chet Holmgren, who will unfortunately have to sit out his first year due to injury.

As for the Jazz, they are new to this rebuilding process.

But they are now fully committed to it since trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, major moves that garnered them a ton of draft picks and some rising players too.

Yes, both of these squads will likely be spending a lot of time in the draft in the seasons ahead.

But don’t count them out entirely: they could make some noise in the West, shake things up, hold some surprises, and make fans proud.