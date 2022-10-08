ESPN Analyst Predicts NFL Coach Will Be Fired “If Things Don’t Pick Up Soon”

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field with the Carolina Panthers logo replacing the NFL logo at the fifty year line before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte , North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It’s early in the NFL season, but it sounds like Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat.

According to ESPN insiders Jeremey Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could fire Rhule “if things don’t pick up soon.”

“Coaching hot seat chatter is already starting to pick up, and there was a lot of Buzz early in the week about the Panthers possibly making a move with Matt Rhule if things don’t pick up soon,” Fowler and Graziano reported.

If Rhule does get fired, Panthers defensive pass game Coordinator and secondary Coach Steve Wilks would most likely be named the interim coach.

Wilks was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals during the 2018 season. They finished that year with a 3-13 record.

The main story here is that Rhule could get fired just three years into his $62 million contract with the Panthers.

Despite Entering Carolina with so much promise, Rhule has failed to develop the team. They have just 11 wins since 2020.

The Panthers will face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. That won’t be an easy game for Rhule’s squad.