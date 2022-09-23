ESPN Analyst, Former NFL Player Has Stern Message For Russell Wilson

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are a respectable 1-1 heading into Week 3 of the season. However, they haven’t looked that impressive for a roster that is led by Russell Wilson.

During this Friday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Upformer defensive lineman Rob Ninkovich shared his thoughts on Denver’s Outlook for the rest of the year.

Ninkovich believes Wilson needs to be a true leader if the Broncos want to shine this fall. As of now, Ninkovich has some concerns about the veteran quarterback’s leadership skills.

“If Russell can’t be the leader – you paid him to be the leader and best quarterback to lead your team – then this team isn’t going to go anywhere and they’re not going to be the team we expected them to be ,” Ninkovich said.

Ninkovich then pointed out that his former quarterback, Tom Brady, was an exceptional leader during their time together on the New England Patriots.

“You want your quarterback to be the Torch leader for the rest of the team. Everyone wants to follow that guy. And I can only speak from my experiences with Tom [Brady]. He was a true leader, and you can see that. When he was with the Patriots, then he went to Tampa – he’s a true leader.”

Through the first two games of the season, Wilson has completed just 58.9 percent of his passes for 559 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Wilson will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong on Sunday night when the Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers.