Española Valley Arts Festival Sept. 24 & 25

37th Annual Espanola Valley Arts Festival will take place Sept 24 & 25. Courtesy/EVAF

EVAF News:

ESPAÑOLA —The 37th Annual Española Valley Arts Festival (EVAF) honoring its handmade history takes place 10 am-5 pm Sept. 24 and 25 at the Plaza de Española Convento.

The festival will feature artists that will showcase their work. A wide variety of art mediums and Styles such as, woodwork, metal, glass, sculpture, pottery, contemporary clay, weaving, furniture, fabric art, photography, retables, bultos, tinwork, jewelry, acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings will be on display.

Art in all its forms will be participating. The two-day family event will have food vendors and a full packed day of local live music and cultural dance performances. A low-rider car show will be on display Sunday Sept. 24. There will also be an Arts Kidz Zone with fun art activities for kids of all ages. Artists will be demonstrating their art medium so kids have hands on experience. Sylvia Jaramillo will be presenting Ballard Pottery Classes 10 am to 1 pm Sept. 24.

Kicking off the festival will be a reception announcing the category winners of the Arts Festival and will take place 6-8 pm Friday, Sept. 23 at the Plaza de Española Convento. Youth of all ages (all children to 17 years of age) are encouraged to submit a drawing for a poster ribbon award between 10 am-3 pm Friday Sept. 23 at the Espanola Plaza Convento.

“Española Valley Arts Festival brings together art in all its forms and of all ages,” said Española Valley Arts Festival President Manny Martinez. “Our renowned artists will be participating as well as new artists so it’s a great time to support the entire art community. Our artistic forms of expression interweave just like our cultural roots do.”

The public is encouraged to come and vote the People’s Choice Award designating their favorite artist.

This is a no-fee family event so bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and sun screens and enjoy 2 days of art, dance and music.