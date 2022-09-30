Esko girls soccer stays hot in 4-1 win over Hermantown – Cloquet Pine Journal

ESKO — A new postgame tradition under first-year Esko head Coach Sharon Lahti has provided a major boost of excitement and fun for the Eskomos in the midst of their impressive season.

After every game, one player from the varsity and JV teams is awarded the Eskomos’ one-of-a-kind MVP soccer hat which, over time, has taken on a new look with each player adding their own contributions to it before being presented to the next player the following game.

The tradition came about as an idea by Assistant Coach Andy Madill prior to the start of the season and has stuck ever since.

“They’ve just embraced it and man, that thing is ugly now,” Lahti said with a laugh. “It apparently has double-pierced earrings inside of Yoda’s ears. You’re just not quite sure what’s going to happen when it comes back. It’s been fun.”

After having a hand in all four goals for the Eskomos in their 4-1 win at home over Hermantown, Thursday, Sept. 29, Abrianna Madill was presented with the hat for the first time this season as her fellow teammates cheered and congratulated her.

Esko Assistant Coach Andy Madill presents the MVP soccer hat to Abrianna Madill after scoring a goal and recording three assists for the Eskomos in their 4-1 win over Hermantown, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Esko Stadium Field. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Madill humbly said she was surprised to receive the helmet before going on to rave about the connection the team has under the new coaching staff.

“We have great team Chemistry and everyone is really good friends. We connect very well with each other and the new coaches this year have really helped us develop (and get) better throughout every game,” Madill said.

The added camaraderie has translated into unprecedented success this season for Esko (12-1) with the team currently ranked No. 2 in the Class A QRF rankings. The club has won nine of its last 11 games in shutout fashion and has outscored its opponents 46-3 in that span.

Especially impressive for Lahti has been the team’s ability to pick up on new things in practice and apply them successfully in games.

“They are having a lot of success and they’re having success with new things that they’re learning, and I think that’s the biggest thing,” Lahti said. “That is some of what we were seeing tonight. They had a couple of things they were going to work on. They were able to achieve them and we scored goals. So that builds confidence.”

Esko’s Whitney Hanson and Danika Bolf of Hermantown battle for possession of the ball during a Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, match at Esko Stadium Field. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The team’s swagger was apparent in the early going of the match, as Eskomos set the tone with two quick goals in the opening five minutes.

Heading into the match, Lahti had issued a challenge to her team to buck the trend of slow starts, and they delivered.

“The last two games we’ve had we’ve really come off flat. So we had a little chalk talk in the locker room before this game and with the message being sent that we’ve got three games left in the regular season, and they’ve gotta focus on what they need to get done,” Lahti shared .

Senior Ava Korby found the back of the net with a short-range Strike less than three minutes in before sophomore Kaitlyn McConnell got Loose for a Breakaway just over a minute later to make it 2-0. Both goals were assisted by Madill, who finished the night with a goal and three assists.

Hermantown’s Kacey Zierden (left) and Esko’s Avery Kuklinski go for a header during a girls soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Esko. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The home team continued to push the pace in the final 20 minutes before Halftime and nearly broke through with a third goal on a loose ball header by Gwen Lilly that was overturned, according to the referee, as a result of contact with the Hermantown goalkeeper.

As a result, the Eskomos clung to a two-goal lead at the break.

With the match still very much up for grabs, the Eskomos were provided with a crucial insurance goal on a long-range free kick by Madill 11 minutes into the final half. Madill went on to record an assist, along with Avery Kuklinski, on the team’s final goal from McConnell.

Hermantown goalkeeper Cambriia Thomas makes a save as Esko’s Ava Korby crashes the net during a Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, match at Esko Stadium Field. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The team’s six-game shutout streak came to an end during the second half after a miscommunication between an Eskomo defender and goalkeeper Hannah Roemer allowed Nataleh Rapp to get the Hawks on the board in a 4-1 final.

Even after the goal, the Eskomos have surrendered only eight goals all season thanks in large part to the team’s back line, which has plenty of speed to burn.

“We have some state track athletes on our back line — Liberty Clifford, Whitney Hanson (and) Gwen Lilly who was actually pushing up into the middle,” Lahti said. “All three of those gals went to state in track. That’s a hard group to beat with speed. So if we’re playing teams that are just trying to beat us on foot, it’s going to be tough.”

With only two games left on their regular season schedule, the Eskomos will hit the road for their next Matchup against Duluth Denfeld, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 pm Hermantown will return to its home field Saturday, Oct. 1 to take is Cloquet-Carlton.