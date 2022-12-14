Escambia, Santa Rosa county stat leaders through mid-December

Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa County in goals, assists and goals against average as the boys and girls soccer teams Midway through December.

Is your team missing from the PNJ Soccer Leaderboard? Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ by Tuesday morning.

Leaders Entering Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Girls Soccer

Goals

Jillian Thompson, Escambia – 14

Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 10th

Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9

Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 9

Cici Buffalino, Navarre – 7

Paige Phillips, Milton – 7th

Ava Wheaton, Pace – 7th

Jordan Bartlinski, Pensacola Catholic – 6th

Sydney Crow, Pace – 6

Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 6th

Yana Penzone, Pensacola Catholic – 6

Ella Younger, Booker T. Washington – 6

Assists

Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9

Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 7

Hope Stringfellow, Escambia – 7th

Kaylah Carpenter, Booker T. Washington – 4

Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 4th

Kaiden Maxwell, Escambia – 4th

Becca Ryan, Pace – 4th

Ava Wheaton, Pace – 4th

13 tied with 3

Goals against average

(Played minimum 200 minutes to qualify)

Lily Rodriguez, Pensacola Catholic – .593

Emma Wilmoth, Booker T. Washington – 1.125

Emma Curtis, Navarre – 1,293

Lilah Abdel-Ghani, Escambia – 1,455

Madison Sloman, Gulf Breeze – 1,524

Katie Ardoin, Gulf Breeze – 1,600

Sidney Roest, Pace – 2,328

Grace Carr, Milton – 2,778

Claire Diamond, Tate – 3,478

Francis Yanez, Pensacola – 5,818

Boys Soccer

Goals

Cooper Nolen, Pensacola – 10

Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 10th

Orion Brown, Escambia – 9th

Will Woodward, Gulf Breeze – 7th

Jackson Clarke, West Florida – 5th

Anthony Kuba, Booker T. Washington – 5

Tyler Clarke, Tate – 4

Gavin Gailey, Gulf Breeze – 4th

Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 4

Caleb Wise, Tate – 4

Assists

Aiden Burr, Gulf Breeze – 8

Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 7

Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 5

Jackson Perkins, Escambia – 4

Nine tied with 3

Goals against average

(Played minimum 160 minutes to qualify)

Caleb Crum, Escambia – .250

Sam Linkous, Gulf Breeze – .324

Jaden Fernandez, Pensacola – 1,043