Escambia, Santa Rosa county stat leaders through mid-December
Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa County in goals, assists and goals against average as the boys and girls soccer teams Midway through December.
Is your team missing from the PNJ Soccer Leaderboard? Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ by Tuesday morning. Stat leaderboards will run in print each Wednesday.
Leaders Entering Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Girls Soccer
Goals
Jillian Thompson, Escambia – 14
Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 10th
Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9
Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 9
Cici Buffalino, Navarre – 7
Paige Phillips, Milton – 7th
Ava Wheaton, Pace – 7th
Jordan Bartlinski, Pensacola Catholic – 6th
Sydney Crow, Pace – 6
Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 6th
Yana Penzone, Pensacola Catholic – 6
Ella Younger, Booker T. Washington – 6
Assists
Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9
Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 7
Hope Stringfellow, Escambia – 7th
Kaylah Carpenter, Booker T. Washington – 4
Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 4th
Kaiden Maxwell, Escambia – 4th
Becca Ryan, Pace – 4th
Ava Wheaton, Pace – 4th
13 tied with 3
Goals against average
(Played minimum 200 minutes to qualify)
Lily Rodriguez, Pensacola Catholic – .593
Emma Wilmoth, Booker T. Washington – 1.125
Emma Curtis, Navarre – 1,293
Lilah Abdel-Ghani, Escambia – 1,455
Madison Sloman, Gulf Breeze – 1,524
Katie Ardoin, Gulf Breeze – 1,600
Sidney Roest, Pace – 2,328
Grace Carr, Milton – 2,778
Claire Diamond, Tate – 3,478
Francis Yanez, Pensacola – 5,818
Boys Soccer
Goals
Cooper Nolen, Pensacola – 10
Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 10th
Orion Brown, Escambia – 9th
Will Woodward, Gulf Breeze – 7th
Jackson Clarke, West Florida – 5th
Anthony Kuba, Booker T. Washington – 5
Tyler Clarke, Tate – 4
Gavin Gailey, Gulf Breeze – 4th
Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 4
Caleb Wise, Tate – 4
Assists
Aiden Burr, Gulf Breeze – 8
Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 7
Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 5
Jackson Perkins, Escambia – 4
Nine tied with 3
Goals against average
(Played minimum 160 minutes to qualify)
Caleb Crum, Escambia – .250
Sam Linkous, Gulf Breeze – .324
Jaden Fernandez, Pensacola – 1,043