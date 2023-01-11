Escambia, Santa Rosa county stat leaders in second week of January

Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa County in goals, assists and goals against average as the boys and girls soccer teams approach mid-January.

Is your team missing from the PNJ Soccer Leaderboard?

Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ by Tuesday morning.

Stat leaderboards will run in print each Wednesday.

Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at [email protected] or 850-503-3828.

Leaders Entering Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Girls Soccer

Goals

Jillian Thompson, Escambia – 32nd

Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 16

Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 16

Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 15

Yana Penzone, Pensacola Catholic – 13

Jordan Bartlinski, Pensacola Catholic – 11th

Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9

Cici Buffalino, Navarre – 8

Five tied with 7

Assists

Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 13

Hope Stringfellow, Escambia – 13

Jordan Bartlinski, Pensacola Catholic – 11th

Autumn Cabigting, West Florida – 10

Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9

Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 9th

Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 8

Jillian Thompson, Escambia – 8

Yana Penzone, Pensacola Catholic – 6

Becca Ryan, Pace – 6th

Ava Wheaton, Pace – 6th

Goals against average

(Played minimum 300 minutes to qualify)

Kitty Stoll, West Florida – .200

Madison Sloman, Gulf Breeze – .847

Lily Rodriguez, Pensacola Catholic – .898

Katie Ardoin, Gulf Breeze – 1,191

Lilah Abdel-Ghani, Escambia – 1,197

Emma Curtis, Navarre – 1.328

Emma Wilmoth, Booker T. Washington – 1,545

Sidney Roest, Pace – 1.807

Francis Yanez, Pensacola – 2,796

Grace Carr, Milton – 3,388

Boys Soccer

Goals

Orion Brown, Escambia – 14

Cooper Nolen, Pensacola – 11

Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 10th

Caleb Wise, Tate – 10

Griffin York, Escambia – 10

Anthony Kuba, Booker T. Washington – 8

Will Woodward, Gulf Breeze – 7th

Jackson Clarke, West Florida – 6

Kyle Hunnicutt, Booker T. Washington – 6

Five tied with 5

Assists

Aiden Burr, Gulf Breeze – 8

Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 8

Jackson Perkins, Escambia – 7

Orion Brown, Escambia – 7th

Griffin York, Escambia – 6

Ryan Chandler, Booker T. Washington – 5

Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 5

Felipe Lawall, Booker T. Washington – 4

Nine tied with 3

Goals against average

(Played minimum 300 minutes to qualify)

Caleb Crum, Escambia – .182

Sam Linkous, Gulf Breeze – .390

Jaden Fernandez, Pensacola – 1,043

Ethan Koivu, Booker T. Washington – 2.149