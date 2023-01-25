Escambia, Santa Rosa county stat leaders Entering districts

Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa County in goals, assists and goals against average as the boys and girls soccer teams approach districts.

Girls Soccer

Goals

Jillian Thompson, Escambia – 37

Yana Penzone, Pensacola Catholic – 21

Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 19

Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 17

Ava Wheaton, Pace – 16

Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 15

Paige Phillips, Milton – 15

Jordan Bartlinski, Pensacola Catholic – 13

Cici Buffalino, Navarre – 13

Cassie Jackson, Tate – 10th

Sarah Westerheim, Booker T. Washington – 10

Assists

Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 18

Jordan Bartlinski, Pensacola Catholic – 17

Autumn Cabigting, West Florida – 13

Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 13

Hope Stringfellow, Escambia – 13

Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9

Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 9th

Becca Ryan, Pace – 9th

Jillian Thompson, Escambia – 9th

Ava Wheaton, Pace – 9th

Goals against average

(Played minimum 400 minutes to qualify)

Kitty Stoll, West Florida – .710

Madison Sloman, Gulf Breeze – .743

Leigh Curtis, Navarre – .755

Lily Rodriguez, Pensacola Catholic – .870

Katie Ardoin, Gulf Breeze – 1,143

Lilah Abdel-Ghani, Escambia – 1,430

Sidney Roest, Pace – 1,487

Emma Wilmoth, Booker T. Washington – 1,600

Claire Diamond, Tate – 2,558

Francis Yanez, Pensacola – 3,081

Boys Soccer

Goals

Orion Brown, Escambia – 16

Anthony Kuba, Booker T. Washington – 15

Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 14

Caleb Wise, Tate – 14

Will Woodward, Gulf Breeze – 14

Griffin York, Escambia – 14

Kyle Hunnicutt, Booker T. Washington – 13

Cooper Nolen, Pensacola – 13

Jacob Wilkinson, Pensacola Catholic – 11th

Matthew Ryan, Navarre – 8

Assists

Aiden Burr, Gulf Breeze – 12

Orion Brown, Escambia – 9th

Wiley Collins, Pensacola Catholic – 9th

Jackson Perkins, Escambia – 9th

Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 8

Ryan Chandler, Booker T. Washington – 7

Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 7

Griffin York, Escambia – 7

Five tied with 6

Goals against average

(Played minimum 400 minutes to qualify)

Caleb Crum, Escambia – .235

Sam Linkous, Gulf Breeze – .676

Grady Hill, Booker T. Washington – .857

Ward O’Brien, Tate – 1,060

Ethan Koivu, Booker T. Washington – 1.375

Jaden Fernandez, Pensacola – 1,858

Owen Bartlett, Navarre – 3.242