Escambia, Santa Rosa county soccer stat leaders following Thanksgiving
Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa County in goals, assists and goals against average as the boys and girls soccer teams move past the Thanksgiving break.
Is your team missing from the PNJ Soccer Leaderboard? Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ by Tuesday morning. Stat leaderboards will run in print each Wednesday.
Leaders Entering Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Girls Soccer
Goals
Jillian Thompson, Escambia – 11
Cici Buffalino, Navarre – 7
Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 7
Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 6th
Ella Younger, Booker T. Washington – 6
Taylor Armstead, Navarre – 5th
Jordan Bartlinski, Pensacola Catholic – 5th
Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 5th
Kaylah Carpenter, Booker T. Washington – 4
Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 4
Assists
Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9
Hope Stringfellow, Escambia – 5th
Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 4
McKenzie Bucci, Milton – 3rd
Jessi Farrer, Navarre – 3rd
Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 3rd
Becca Ryan, Pace – 3rd
17 Tied with 2
Goals against average
(Minimum 160 minutes to qualify)
Lily Rodriguez, Pensacola Catholic – .267
Lilah Abdel-Ghani, Escambia – .314
Emma Wilmoth, Booker T. Washington – .500
Emma Curtis, Navarre – 1,293
Sidney Roest, Pace – 1,429
Grace Carr, Milton – 1,500
Katie Ardoin, Gulf Breeze – 1,641
Madison Sloman, Gulf Breeze – 1,829
Boys Soccer
Goals
Orion Brown, Escambia – 8
Tyler Clarke, Tate – 4
Cooper Nolen, Pensacola – 4
Anthony Kuba, Booker T. Washington – 4
Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 4
Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 4
Will Woodward, Gulf Breeze – 4th
Dylan Rothe, Pensacola – 3rd
10 tied with 2
Assists
Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 6
Darius Davis, Escambia – 4
Jackson Perkins, Escambia – 4
Aiden Burr, Gulf Breeze – 3rd
Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 3rd
Ryan Chandler, Booker T. Washington – 3rd
Seven tied with 2
Goals against average
(Minimum 160 minutes to qualify)
Jaden Fernandez, Pensacola – .267
Caleb Crum, Escambia – .333
Sam Linkous, Gulf Breeze – .600