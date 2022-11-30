Escambia, Santa Rosa county soccer stat leaders following Thanksgiving

Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa County in goals, assists and goals against average as the boys and girls soccer teams move past the Thanksgiving break.

Leaders Entering Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Girls Soccer

Goals

Jillian Thompson, Escambia – 11

Cici Buffalino, Navarre – 7

Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 7

Ava Matherne, Gulf Breeze – 6th

Ella Younger, Booker T. Washington – 6

Taylor Armstead, Navarre – 5th

Jordan Bartlinski, Pensacola Catholic – 5th

Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 5th

Kaylah Carpenter, Booker T. Washington – 4

Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 4

Assists

Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington – 9

Hope Stringfellow, Escambia – 5th

Sabrina Corleone, Escambia – 4

McKenzie Bucci, Milton – 3rd

Jessi Farrer, Navarre – 3rd

Meredith Pugh, Gulf Breeze – 3rd

Becca Ryan, Pace – 3rd

17 Tied with 2

Goals against average

(Minimum 160 minutes to qualify)

Lily Rodriguez, Pensacola Catholic – .267

Lilah Abdel-Ghani, Escambia – .314

Emma Wilmoth, Booker T. Washington – .500

Emma Curtis, Navarre – 1,293

Sidney Roest, Pace – 1,429

Grace Carr, Milton – 1,500

Katie Ardoin, Gulf Breeze – 1,641

Madison Sloman, Gulf Breeze – 1,829

Boys Soccer

Goals

Orion Brown, Escambia – 8

Tyler Clarke, Tate – 4

Cooper Nolen, Pensacola – 4

Anthony Kuba, Booker T. Washington – 4

Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 4

Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 4

Will Woodward, Gulf Breeze – 4th

Dylan Rothe, Pensacola – 3rd

10 tied with 2

Assists

Clayton Nolen, Pensacola – 6

Darius Davis, Escambia – 4

Jackson Perkins, Escambia – 4

Aiden Burr, Gulf Breeze – 3rd

Peyton Tatro, Gulf Breeze – 3rd

Ryan Chandler, Booker T. Washington – 3rd

Seven tied with 2

Goals against average

(Minimum 160 minutes to qualify)

Jaden Fernandez, Pensacola – .267

Caleb Crum, Escambia – .333

Sam Linkous, Gulf Breeze – .600