Escambia and Santa Rosa County stat leaders
Check out the local leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa County in passing, rushing, receiving, defense and more after the second week of the high school football season.
Is your team missing from the PNJ Football Leaderboard? Be sure to update your MaxPreps page regularly or file stats to the PNJ by Tuesday morning. Stat leaderboards will run in print each Wednesday.
Leaders after Week 2
Passing Yards
Aidan Byrd, Pensacola Catholic – 398
Emory Williams, Milton – 373
Battle Alberson, Gulf Breeze – 336
John Nicholas, West Florida – 325
Davis Sherman, Booker T. Washington – 325
Rushing Yards
Jamarkus Jefferson, Northview – 355
Troy Coughlin, Gulf Breeze – 292
Nick Simmons, Pace – 258
Eddie Love Jr., Navarre – 187
Ben Tyner, Pace – 180
Receiving Yards
Jayvion Showers, Pensacola Catholic – 224
Donielle Hayes, Pine Forest – 193
Jadon Reese, Navarre – 158
Tre’lin Carnegia, Milton – 153
Marquez Jones, West Florida – 147
Total Touchdowns
Jamarkus Jefferson, Northview – 7
Nick Simmons, Pace – 6th
CJ Nettles, Pensacola Catholic – 4
Jayvion Showers, Pensacola Catholic – 4
Five tied with 3
Total Tackles
Jackson Ward, Pace – 22
Turner McLaughlin, Gulf Breeze – 21
Cole Hepworth, Gulf Breeze – 20
Brayden Gates, Pace – 17
Tadarius Wright, Escambia, 16
Sacks
Evan Caldwell, Tate – 2nd
Maverick Cole, Tate – 2nd
DJ Lyons, Northview – 2nd
Tomas Ravendo, Jay – 2nd
Jeremiah Shelby, Pensacola Catholic – 2nd
Keon Straughn, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy – 2nd
Interceptions
Tyrese Thomas, Pine Forest – 3rd
Markell Redding, West Florida – 2nd
18 tied with 1
Field Goals (Long)
Taylor Gardner, Navarre – 3-for-4 (46)
Jackson Clarke, West Florida – 2-for-2 (32)
Reice Griffith, Pace – 2-for-2 (33)
Cade Lombardo, Gulf Breeze – 2-for-3 (33)
Matt Meyerchick, Escambia – 2-for-3 (33)
Grant Mills, Milton – 1-for-1 (38)
Punting Average
Raymond Cottrell, Milton – 42.0
Caleb Westergreen, Tate – 39.2
Raymond Cottrell, Milton – 36.5
Matt Meyerchick, Escambia – 8/35
Reice Griffith, Pace – 35.7