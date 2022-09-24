Escalon volleyball success in 2022-23 season

For the past five years, Escalon girls’ volleyball has shown that small-school programs can have big results. The Cougars were back-to-back Trans Valley League Champs in 2019 and 2021 and in 2019, they made it to the CIF State NorCal semi-finals in Division 4, the farthest the program has ever gone.

This season, they look to go even further.

“With just over 800 students, our school may be small but we are mighty!” 17-year head Coach Teresa Williamson said. The 2022-23 season will be Williamson’s last season as head coach after a 23-year coaching career.

“We stand out because we are a very well-rounded team,” she said. “This group of girls is the girls that I want to end my last season with. They play with so much heart, integrity, and pride”.

