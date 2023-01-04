ESA Falcons built to enjoy soccer success again this season | High Schools

Episcopal School of Acadiana boys soccer Coach Adam Glover has been looking forward to this season since he accepted the job four years ago.

While the Falcons are a perennial power, Glover’s group of Juniors are especially talented and experienced with multiple four-year starters.

Evan Lipari, who totaled 29 goals and 26 assists as a sophomore, was named District 4-IV Most Valuable Player after leading the Falcons to a No. 2 seed in the Playoffs last season.

With Lipari leading the way, ESA is 6-0-1 and No. 2 in the LHSAA Division IV power ratings again this season.

“Evan is our top player,” Glover said. “Whenever he gets on the ball, something always seems to happen.”

Sophomores Tripp Monica and Luke Crochet are offensive threats. Monica, who fended off four opposing players to score the winning goal against Division I Pineville last month, has 11 goals.

“Tripp is a natural goal scorer,” Glover said. “Luke has great speed and plays with confidence. He began the year with six important goals for us. He always seems to be in the right place at the right time.”

Junior standouts Parker Leger, Gunnar Caswell and Sawyer Gibbs have been so good defensively that goalkeeper Coen Romero hasn’t had to Ward off many shots.

The Falcons have allowed only five goals with three shutouts while scoring an average of five goals per match.

“Parker is an athletic player who reads the game well,” Glover said. “He wins a lot of 50-50 battles. With him in the midfield, it allows our attackers to go forward.

“Gunnar and Sawyer have been starting since they were eighth graders. They understand how I want them to defend and have put in the work to become great athletes.”

Romero, a sophomore, got playing time last year alongside Robert Broussard, who graduated.

The Falcons’ fast start is even more impressive considering the team has had to overcome injuries to Ian Allum and Greer Hernandez. Allum, a second-team all-metro selection last season, is out for the year with a torn ACL he suffered in basketball practice.

“It was devastating news for both our soccer and our basketball programs,” Glover said. “Ian is a senior captain. He’s a great player, not only in how he reads the game, but with his speed, strength and height.”

Hernandez, who has been out with a hip injury, is set to make his debut Wednesday night against Division II No. 8 David Thibodaux (6-3-2).

The Falcons will face Country Day (3-3-1) and Captain Shreve (7-3-1) later this week at the Teurlings Catholic tournament before kicking off district play against Vermilion Catholic (3-2) on Jan. 11.