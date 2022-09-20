Ernest Udeh Jr., Gradey Dick break down Kansas basketball’s boot camp

LAWRENCE — Ernest Udeh Jr. and Gradey Dick both chuckled for a second as they reflected Monday amid their first boot camp with the Kansas men’s basketball team.

Neither Udeh nor Dick, freshmen for the Jayhawks, were going to downplay the physical grind of this conditioning tool head Coach Bill Self uses to prepare his squads for their upcoming seasons. It’s been tough on Udeh and Dick since it started last week. It’ll continue to be tough on them until it ends, which Udeh and Dick expected will be Wednesday.

But for Udeh and Dick, each highly touted recruit out of high school, being able to get through it while benefiting from its intended effect is more about one’s mentality than the physical tests. As Dick explained, they wouldn’t be in this position playing college basketball at Kansas if they couldn’t handle the physical demands. As Udeh explained, it comes down to arriving each day with the level of energy necessary to propel through the workout.

