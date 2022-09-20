Ernest Udeh Jr., Gradey Dick break down Kansas basketball’s boot camp

LAWRENCE — Ernest Udeh Jr. and Gradey Dick both chuckled for a second as they reflected Monday amid their first boot camp with the Kansas men’s basketball team.

Neither Udeh nor Dick, freshmen for the Jayhawks, were going to downplay the physical grind of this conditioning tool head Coach Bill Self uses to prepare his squads for their upcoming seasons. It’s been tough on Udeh and Dick since it started last week. It’ll continue to be tough on them until it ends, which Udeh and Dick expected will be Wednesday.

But for Udeh and Dick, each highly touted recruit out of high school, being able to get through it while benefiting from its intended effect is more about one’s mentality than the physical tests. As Dick explained, they wouldn’t be in this position playing college basketball at Kansas if they couldn’t handle the physical demands. As Udeh explained, it comes down to arriving each day with the level of energy necessary to propel through the workout.

“Boot camp is a Monster in and of itself, but it’s been great,” Dick said at the Dale Willey Memorial Golf Tournament, held to benefit Family Promise of Lawrence. “… It’s going to pay off for us. Obviously not a lot of us are too excited about it right now, going into the week of just Killing our bodies, running up and down. But by the end of it, it’s going to be beneficial for sure.”

Boot camp is part of the Vital preparation the Jayhawks are undergoing ahead of Defending the second national championship of Self’s tenure with the program. Late Night in the Phog (Oct. 14) is less than a month away. The Nov. 7 season opener (at home against Omaha) is about a month and a half away. That follows a Nov. 3 exhibition against Pittsburgh State.

Both Udeh and Dick went through their own versions of boot camp back in high school, and they have been adjusting to the step up they’ve experienced in college at Kansas. Video clips of the Jayhawks working out as a team in recent days can be seen on Twitter, with Udeh and Dick present among their teammates. They’re doing so alongside a group of newcomers who have a host of Returners to learn from.

Udeh and Dick did not talk much about boot camp during their recruitments, they said. The most definitive look at what to expect might resemble those social media clips future Jayhawks have had the chance to see online this month. But it helps to be going through it alongside someone like redshirt junior Jalen Wilson.

“Jalen Wilson, he’s been here for a little minute, and of course he’s a vet so it’s sort of expected, but me just watching him going through boot camp, he’s talking the whole hour, whatever it is, talking to the other teammates, finishing every single rep, making every single time,” Udeh said at the event he attended with Dick and other teammates. “Yeah, you could say that part of it is due to him just being here and understanding it, but the other part is, like I said, mental. He’s been mentally strong. He’s been mentally trained to be able to get through it.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.