Erling Haaland’s Man City goals and the records broken

Goal 21: vs Brighton (h), Oct 22, Premier League

A long punt from Ederson was allowed to bounce by the Brighton defense and Haaland pounced, controlling the ball on his chest, taking it around goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, then barging Adam Webster out of the way before rolling a shot into the empty net.

Goal 22: vs Brighton (h), Oct 22

Haaland got his 22nd of the campaign from the spot after Var intervened to rule Lewis Dunk had clattered into Bernardo Silva.

Goal 23: vs Fulham (h), Nov 5, Premier League

Walloped home a match-winning 95th-minute spot-kick to spark wild celebrations as City went into the World Cup break on a high.

Goal 24: vs Liverpool (h), Dec 22, League Cup

Haaland darted in front of a flat-footed Joe Gomez to volley home his 24th goal of the season, with his side winning a thriller against their great rivals 3-2.

Goal 25: vs Leeds (a), Dec 28, Premier League

Jack Grealish intercepted Liam Cooper’s slack pass to burst through on goal and square for Haaland who made no mistake.

Records: Becomes the fastest player to score 25 goals under Pep Guardiola, achieving the feat in 20 matches – eight fewer than it took Lionel Messi to reach that target under the Catalan for Barcelona.

Goal 26: v Leeds (a), Dec 28

Another Grealish assist, another Haaland goal – with the striker tucking his finish away past Ilan Meslier after a neat bit of interplay with the £100m man.

Records: Becomes the first Premier League player in history to score 20 goals before January, despite a six-week break for the first ever winter World Cup. He has already beaten the Golden Boot winning totals from the 1997/98, 1998/99 and 2008/09 campaigns and matched the totals of 2006/07 and 2010/11. A third of Haaland’s 60 shots in the Premier League have found the net and he is scoring from every 1.65 shots on target in the competition.