Erling Haaland’s goal in the Carabao Cup Clash against Liverpool reveals a stat that shows he’s the master of debuts
Erling Haaland needed just ten minutes to score in his first match back as he gave Manchester City the lead in their Carabao Cup win against Liverpool.
The Norwegian, who went into the Clash with a whopping 23 goals in the season to his name, got on the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from the left after nipping in ahead of Joe Gomez.
On Haaland’s goal, former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam said on commentary for talkSPORT: “Gomez has no clue where Haaland is and Haaland gets across him, wonderful finish.”
It was the perfect start for City, who were good value for their lead at the Etihad Stadium.
Haaland made an excellent start on what’s his first appearance in the Carabao Cup, but a stat reveals he relishes new challenges.
As well as the Carabao Cup, the 22-year-old has scored on his debut in SIX other competitions – the Premier League, DFL Supercup, DFB-Pokal, Bundesliga, Champions League and Norwegian Football Cup.
City were more than deserving of their lead having made a far better start, but the visitors hit back on 20 minutes when Fabio Carvalho caressed his first-time shot beyond Stefan Ortega in the City goal.
Pep Guardiola’s men restored their lead on 47 minutes through Riyad Mahrez’s classy finish.
But just a minute and 13 seconds later the Reds Leveled again as Salah tapped the ball in after being laid off by Darwin Nunez.
Nathan Ake then put the home side ahead for a third time as City knocked the reigning Champions out of the competition with a 3-2 win in a classic at the Etihad Stadium.
