Erling Haaland’s cousin Tjaaland is tearing the Norwegian league apart with his goal scoring

Albert Braut Tjaaland is the new football Sensation in the Norwegian league. They scored 64 goals in just 37 games for Molde at the youth level.

The tall striker is a cousin of the 21-year-old Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Tjaaland, similar to his cousin, started his football career at Bryne in 2015. He was immediately involved in the under 13’s Squad despite being 11.

The young striker averaged a goal per game scoring 40 goals in 31 games at the youth level for BryneFK. He made his way through age groups and made his senior debut in March 2020 in a friendly against Egersunds.

Tjaaland then was signed by Haaland’s former club Molde. On his debut, Tjaaland scored his first goal as a substitute for the club within 10 minutes of his introduction in the Norwegian Cup game against Spjelkavik IL.

🇳🇴 Albert Braut Tjaaland, @ErlingHaaland‘s nephew, made his debut for Molde Fotballklubb last weekend. Of course, he scored in his team’s 1-4 win 😉⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KZfaPTHPj7 — 433 (@433) July 29, 2021

However, unlike others Molde’s boss Erling Moe tried to play the young Sensation down a bit. He said “He (Tjaaland) is an exciting young boy who really has some exciting qualities, so I think it must be possible to calm down a bit, yes.” talking to Euro Sport earlier this year.

“He has a great future ahead of him if he does the Everyday things 100 per cent and properly.” The gaffer added.

His cousin Erling Haaland has been lighting up the English football scene with his goal-scoring ability. After failing to score on his debut against Liverpool in the Community Shield, the Man City striker has scored 15 goals in nine games in the league and five goals in the Champions League for the club.