The Erling Haaland show took a six-week intermission for the biggest stage in world soccer; now, the spotlight is squarely back on him.

The 22-year-old star scored two goals in Manchester City’s first game after the World Cup break, setting a Premier League record as the fastest to score 20 league goals with just 14 Appearances (seven games ahead of Kevin Phillips’s record)..

With his 20 goals before the new year of his first season at Manchester CityHaaland has scored more than nine entire Premier League teams this season, and you can count Chelsea among those teams.

As they so often have this season, the Norwegian’s goals came in quick succession. His first, in the 51st minute, was one of the easiest he’ll score all season after Jack Grealish intercepted a pass in midfield and teed up Haaland in front of an open net for the 2–0 lead.

In the 64th, Haaland Secured goal No. 20 is the season. The forward was once again set up by Grealish, who combined for a one-two just inside the penalty area before Haaland lashed at the ball with a one-time hit for City’s third and final goal of the evening.

In the 3–1 loss, Leeds’s only achievement on the night came from preventing Haaland for notching his fourth league hat trick of the season. Even Haaland himself wasn’t totally satisfied without adding even more to his tally.

“Today, I could’ve scored five goals,” He told NBC Sports after the match. “I ‘only’ scored two, but for me, the most important thing is to win and to come to chances, if [we do] those to things, then I’m really happy.”

Still, Haaland is well on his way to breaking Mohamed Salah’s 38-match, single-season record of 32 goals while the Norwegian also holds a seven-goal lead over Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

Meanwhile, City kept pace with league-leading Arsenal to stay five points behind the Gunners.