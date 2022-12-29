Erling Haaland Scores vs Leeds, Fastest to 20 EPL Goals (VIDEO)

The Erling Haaland show took a six-week intermission for the biggest stage in world soccer; now, the spotlight is squarely back on him.

The 22-year-old star scored two goals in Manchester City’s first game after the World Cup break, setting a Premier League record as the fastest to score 20 league goals with just 14 Appearances (seven games ahead of Kevin Phillips’s record)..

With his 20 goals before the new year of his first season at Manchester CityHaaland has scored more than nine entire Premier League teams this season, and you can count Chelsea among those teams.

