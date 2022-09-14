Erling Haaland scores stunning acrobatic goal for Man City vs Dortmund

Manchester City didn’t have it all their own way in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Despite so often strolling past the opposition at this point of the tournament, the Premier League Champions were forced to dig deep when Borussia Dortmund made the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

That’s because the Citizens found themselves trailing 1-0 with 10 minutes to go after Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the second half with a glancing header.

And considering that the visitors had been unlucky not to break the deadlock earlier in the game courtesy of Marco Reus, it’s fair to say that it was nothing less than they deserved.

However, this is a Pep Guardiola side we’re talking about here, so we shouldn’t be surprised to learn that they gritted their teeth and never gave up despite the clock ticking away.

And despite so much of their footballing philosophy revolving around slow and methodical team play, it was Moments of individual brilliance that saw them turn things around in Manchester.

First, a stunning Strike from John Stones Leveled the scores as the England centre-back picked up the ball outside of the penalty area and unleashed a shot with so much venom that it almost took the net off.

There were rightly questions asked about Alexander Meyer’s goalkeeping, but fans couldn’t help joking that he just had to take his hand away for just how vicious the Strike really was.

Video: John Stones’ Thunderbolt equalizer vs Dortmund

OH WOW JOHN STONES! 🚀 Man City find their way back into the game through an unlikely source. What a strike! #UCL pic.twitter.com/snMmX9jB5y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

However, the drama didn’t end there because Erling Haaland continued his truly Astonishing start to life in England by scoring yet another goal to complete the turnaround.

And it was arguably the best finish that he’s produced in sky blue so far as he showed remarkable agility and acrobatics to turn Joao Cancelo’s gorgeous cross into the back of the net.

Video: Erling Haaland’s acrobatic Winner for Man City

Erling Haaland doesn’t physically make sense. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/SrWYpuOSyl — Ryan Adsett (@ryanadsett) September 14, 2022

HAALAND, STOP THAT! 🤯 A ridiculous assist from Cancelo, an even more ridiculous finish from Erling Haaland 😍 How does he do this!? #UCL pic.twitter.com/7u2W23ZC6j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

