Erling Haaland Nets Two Goals vs Copenhagen in UCL (Video)

There is in form, and then there is whatever Erling Haaland is at the moment.

Just three days after scoring three goals against Rival Manchester United, the Manchester City star recorded two more goals against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday in a 5–0 win.

Haaland fell just short of his fourth hat trick of the season after he was subbed off at halftime, but the Norwegian now has 18 goals in 12 games since arriving at Man City from Borussia Dortmund this summer. He currently leads the Premier League with 14 goals and the Champions League with five goals

The Norwegian forward didn’t have to wait long, opening the scoring for Manchester City in the seventh minute. Haaland lurked in the penalty area before pulling back to meet a João Cancelo cross, which he easily fired home to give City the 1–0 lead.

