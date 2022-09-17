Erling Haaland scored yet again in the Premier League. This time, it was Manchester City’s 3-0 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Perhaps the only surprising storyline was that the superstar striker only netted once. Jack Grealish opened the scoring inside the first minute of the game. Haaland picked up City’s second and Phil Foden polished off Wolves with a neat finish late in the match.

The goal for Haaland was his 11th in just seven Premier League matches so far this season. He has actually scored in six of these seven games, including two separate hat tricks. However, the Norwegian still managed to contribute with an assist in the only league fixture that he failed to score in during the current campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s praise for Erling Haaland

Before City’s Matchup with Wolves, manager Pep Guardiola suggested that his striker will only get better. “He’s an exceptional striker, I’ve said it many times,” stated Guardiola. “But at the age he is, and I think he has ambition, he wants to be better, and I think he will be better.”

“The quality he had before he came here, he has continued to do what he has done. We didn’t add many things.”

Premier League Clubs will be sighing in frustration if this is the case. City have already collected four league titles in the last five seasons. These trophies were all obviously won without Haaland. The prolific striker is making this all-star club even better.

Erling Haaland is on pace to smash the Premier League goal record

Despite the fact that the Premier League season is just 18% completed so far, Haaland is already more than a third of the way to the modern 38-game scoring record in the league. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah currently holds the modern record with 32 goals. Andy Cole and Alan Shearer both scored 34 goals in a Premier League season; however, this was when the league was playing 42 matches per campaign.

The all-time English top flight goal record in a season belongs to Dixie Dean when he incredibly scored 60 goals in the 1927/28 campaign for Everton. There were, however, 22 teams in the league back then and each team played 42 matches.

Haaland is currently on pace to score an astonishing 59 goals in 38 Premier League matches. This would not only Smash the modern 38-game Premier League record, but he would come close to Dean’s Incredible feat.

