Erling Haaland is on course to pulverise Alan Shearer and Mohamed Salah goal records | Football | Sport

Watch out Andy Cole, Alan Shearer and Mohamed Salah – Erling Haaland is coming for you. The Norwegian now has 11 goals to his name in seven Premier League Appearances and at the current rate of projection – he is on course to smash all goalscoring records from an individual campaign.

Should The Terminator continue to fire at his current goalscoring rate of 1.57 goals per game – he could reach a stunning tally of 41 come May – providing he stays injury free. That’s understandably a big if, but the 22-year-old is currently in the best physical condition of his life after putting last year’s injury struggles behind him. The current record for most goals in an individual Premier League campaign is 34 – a figure reached by both Cole and Shearer during their heydays. Liverpool star Salah has the record for most goals in a 38-game campaign when he netted 32 in his debut season with the Reds back in 2017/18. READ MORE: Richard Keys attacks Man City boss Pep Guardiola over ‘daft’ Jack Grealish goals claim

Picking up the ball deep into Wolves’ half, the lanky forward drove at Max Kilman, tormenting the defender before unleashing a low drive from range on his right foot. The accuracy of the Strike meant that despite its lack of power, Jose Sa simply had no chance to keep it out of the net. There is simply no stopping the forward, who has that burning hunger and desire to score every time he is on the field of play. This City is also the perfect team for his cravings. The way they manipulate the ball from side to side, the supply is near enough endless.

Pep Guardiola’s side have creativity at full-back, pinpoint crossing from the wide areas and a fruitful blend of creativity in the center of the field. It means that even if Haaland does squander an opportunity, the next chance is probably just a matter of minutes away. Managing his fitness could now ultimately prove the key to any record-breaking campaign. Haaland has a track record for picking up muscle problems, but at City, it’s so far, so good. Guardiola was even willing to keep him on the pitch for the entirety of this one-sided spectacle, even with the game already wrapped up at half-time. Now the Spaniard will just have to keep his fingers crossed that Haaland returns to City without any injuries following the international break.