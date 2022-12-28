Erling Haaland has 20 Premier League goals in a record 14 games, he’s a cheat code

Erling Haaland has reached 20 Premier League goals faster than any other player after hitting a brace against Leeds United.

The Manchester City goal machine was set up twice by Jack Grealish against Leeds, his place of birth, in a 3-1 win for the Premier League champions.

It took him to 26 in all competitions in his debut season in England but also saw him break a new Premier League record.

Haaland has struck 20 goals in 14 games, much quicker than the likes of Kevin Phillips, Fernando Torres, Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Diego Costa and Harry Kane.

Phillips was the previous holder having done it in 21 games, while it took Shearer a further eight to reach the milestone.

With the way he is going, it would not be a surprise to see Haaland completely obliterate the record for goals in a single season.

That record belongs to top goalscorer Shearer, who hit 34 goals as Blackburn Rovers won the league in the 1994/95 season.

Haaland spurned a few clear chances at Elland Road, but he scored with either foot and continues to make the Premier League his playground.