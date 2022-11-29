Erling Haaland goals, records for Manchester City: Updated list and latest goal vs Brighton

Erling Haaland has quickly cemented himself as one of football’s best current goalscorers and he appears poised to set some new records in 2022/23.

The Norwegian striker has an uncanny ability to find the back of the net and has done so everywhere he’s gone. Now at Manchester City, his team is providing him plenty of opportunities and he’s not missing much.

Standing just shy of two meters but with Lightning quick speed, Haaland is next to Unstoppable in the final third.

With so much of his career still to come, the forward looks poised to score many goals and break many more records in the process.

The Sporting News takes a look at his latest goals and records so far with Manchester City.

Erling Haaland goals vs Brighton

Incredibly, Erling Haaland is now up to 17 goals in just 11 Premier League matches after scoring twice against Brighton, including his first penalty kick goal for Man City.

He has now scored in every game except for two (against Bournemouth and Liverpool).

WHAT A BALL FROM EDERSON! Erling Haaland with the finish and City take the lead.

Watch the First Half Highlights from Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10/22/2022

Erling Haaland with his SIXTEENTH goal of the season — but this was all about Ederson's assist! The City 'keeper with an unbelievable ball before the Norwegian muscled his way to goal.

Erling Haaland Premier League goals

Haaland joined Manchester City during the 2022 summer transfer window and he began his Premier League career with a brace against West Ham in the season opener on Aug. 7.

After he was held goal-less against Bournemouth, the striker scored in seven straight matches before Liverpool blanked him. In total, he has found the net in nine of his 11 Premier League matches so far. Here’s the updated list:

Date Match Goals Minutes August 7 at West Ham 2 78 August 13 vs Bournemouth 0 74 August 21 at Newcastle 1 90 August 27 vs Crystal Palace 3 85 August 31 vs. Nott’m Forest 3 68 Sept. 3 at Aston Villa 1 90 Sept. 17 at Wolves 1 90 October 2 vs Man United 3 90 October 8 vs. Southampton 1 90 October 16 at Liverpool 0 90 October 22 vs. Brighton 2 80 TOTAL (11 matches) 17 925

Erling Haaland Champions League goals

As his record suggests, Haaland has quickly become a Supreme Goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League.

He has already scored for three different Clubs in the competition with his best return coming during the 2020/21 season with Borussia Dortmund when he scored 10 goals from eight games. He’s already at five goals in three games in 2022/23.

Season Goals Games 2018/19 8 6 2019/20 2 2 2020/21 10 8 2021/22 3 3 2022/23 5 3 Total 28 22

Erling Haaland records

Here’s a list of the marks that Haaland already has to his name at the age of 22:

Youngest player to score 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League (20 years and 231 days);

Fastest player to score 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League (20 games);

First player to score at least two goals in four consecutive UEFA Champions League games;

First player to score five goals in their first two Bundesliga appearances;

Best minutes-per-goal ratio in Bundesliga history among players with at least 25 goals (87 minutes per goal);

First Manchester City player to score on both their Premier League and Champions League debut;

First player to score nine goals in their first five Premier League games;

Most Premier League goals scored in August (nine);

First player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive Premier League home matches;

Fastest player in Premier League history to three league hat-tricks (8 games, next fastest 48 games);

Third Man City player ever to score a Manchester Derby hat-trick.

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored in his career?

Haaland has scored a combined 178 goals for club and country at senior level as of October 22, 2022.

The striker’s best season in front of goal at club level came in 2019/20 when he netted 44 times. He already has half that total with 27 matches remaining in the Premier League season and many others in the Champions League.

Haaland has already achieved his best year for Norway in 2022, having scored nine goals.

Haaland’s goals at club level

Season Club Goals 2016/17 Molde 4 2017/18 Molde 12 2018/19 Molde/RB Salzburg 5 2019/20 RB Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund 44 2020/21 Borussia Dortmund 41 2021/22 Borussia Dortmund 29 2022/23 Manchester City 22

Total 157

Haaland’s Norway goals at international level