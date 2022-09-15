Erling Haaland goals, records for Manchester City: Latest tally comes vs. ex-club Dortmund in Champions League

Erling Haaland has quickly cemented himself as one of football’s best current goalscorers.

The Norwegian striker has an uncanny ability to find the back of the net and has done so everywhere he’s gone.

Standing just shy of two meters but with Lightning quick speed, Haaland is next to Unstoppable in the final third.

With so much of his career still to come, the forward looks poised to score many goals and break many more records in the process.

The Sporting News takes a look at his goals and records so far…

Erling Haaland goal vs Borussia Dortmund

After scoring twice at Sevilla in his club’s Champions League opener, Haaland tallied again to lead his team to a second straight Champions League win.

His third goal in the competition came against his former club, Borussia Dortmund, and he declined to celebrate it. But it was a key goal for City coming six minutes from time and representing the go-ahead Strike in a 2-1 come-from-behind home win.

HAALAND, STOP THAT! 🤯 A ridiculous assist from Cancelo, an even more ridiculous finish from Erling Haaland 😍 How does he do this!? #UCL pic.twitter.com/7u2W23ZC6j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

His three goals have him tied with Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski on three goals at the top of the Champions League top scorers race.

The Norway forward will next be in action for his club in the Premier League play on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Wolves as he seeks to continue his amazing scoring run to start his Man City career.

Erling Haaland records

Here’s a list of the marks that Haaland already has to his name at the age of 22:

Youngest player to score 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League (20 years and 231 days);

Fastest player to score 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League (20 games);

First player to score at least two goals in four consecutive UEFA Champions League games;

First player to score five goals in their first two Bundesliga appearances;

Best minutes-per-goal ratio in Bundesliga history among players with at least 25 goals (87 minutes per goal);

First Manchester City player to score on both their Premier League and Champions League debut;

First player to score nine goals in their first five Premier League games;

Most Premier League goals scored in August (nine).

Erling Haaland Champions League goals

As his record suggests, Haaland has quickly become a Supreme Goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League.

He has already scored for three different Clubs in the competition with his best return coming during the 2020/21 season with Borussia Dortmund when he scored 10 goals from eight games.

Season Goals Games 2018/19 8 6 2019/20 2 2 2020/21 10 8 2021/22 3 3 2022/23 3 2 Total 26 21

26 goals in 21 Champions League games. Oh, and what a goal guys. Erling Haaland. 🤖🏆🇳🇴 #UCL …and he already scored 13 goals as a Man City player in one month. pic.twitter.com/hNZXtnjehq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2022

Erling Haaland Premier League goals

Haaland joined Manchester City during the 2022 summer transfer window and he began his Premier League career with a brace against West Ham in the season opener on Aug. 7.

While he scored just once across his next two matches, the striker then secured back-to-back hat-tricks as he quickly found his feet in the Premier League.

He has scored in five of his six Premier League matches thus far with his most recent Strike coming against Aston Villa on Sept. 3.

Date Match Goals Minutes August 7 at West Ham 2 78 August 13 vs Bournemouth 0 74 August 21 at Newcastle 1 90 August 27 vs Crystal Palace 3 84 August 31 vs. Nott’m Forest 3 68 Sept. 3 at Aston Villa 1 90 TOTAL (6 matches) 10 484

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored in his career?

Haaland has scored a combined 168 goals for club and country at senior level as of September 14, 2022.

The striker’s best season in front of goal at club level came in 2019/20 when he netted 44 times.

Haaland has already achieved his best year for Norway in 2022, having scored eight goals.

Haaland’s goals at club level

Season Club Goals 2016/17 Molde 4 2017/18 Molde 12 2018/19 Molde/RB Salzburg 5 2019/20 RB Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund 44 2020/21 Borussia Dortmund 41 2021/22 Borussia Dortmund 29 2022/23 Manchester City 13

Total 148

Haaland’s Norway goals at international level