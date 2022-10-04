Erling Haaland Goals Record: Erling Haaland has taken the footballing world by storm. In his first 100 games in Europe’s top leagues,…

Erling Haaland Goals Record: Erling Haaland has taken the footballing world by storm. In his first 100 games in Europe’s top leagues, the Norway international has averaged better than a goal per game. The £51 million summer signing of Manchester City has dominated the Premier League, scoring an absurd 14 goals in just eight league games. With his stunning haul of goals, Erling Haaland has left football legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and modern greats like Kylian Mbappe miles behind. Follow InsideSport.IN for LIVE updates about Premier League 2022-2023

Erling Haaland Goals Record: Stunning GOAL Record by Haaland, leaves Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe miles behind – CHECK OUT

Also Read: Man City vs Man United HIGHLIGHTS: Haaland & Phil Foden’s hat-tricks sink United in a 9 goal affair- Check HIGHLIGHTS (insidesport.in)

After 100 games in Europe’s top divisions, the 6 ft 4 striker’s statistics are miles ahead of those of players like Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

In 100 league games, while playing for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, Haaland has scored an absurd 103 goals as per The Sun.

That is more goals than Mbappe scored in his first 100 Ligue 1 games, which was 48. While Messi and Ronaldo, two of the greatest players ever, are even further behind.

Messi scored 41 goals while playing for Barcelona in their first 100 La Liga games. Ronaldo only managed 16 goals in his first 100 games in Europe’s top leagues.

Erling Haaland Goals Record: Man City striker run riot against Manchester United

Erling Haaland created a record as the first player to score three consecutive home hat-tricks in Premier League games as Manchester City easily defeated Manchester United 6-3 on Sunday.

The 187th competitive encounter between the teams saw the highest scoring Manchester Derby history, with City winning. With a record-breaking nine goals in his first five Premier League games, Haaland had already cemented his place in history before the game ever started.

He then accomplished a historic treble against Erik ten Hag’s Squad after scoring hat-tricks at home against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

In addition, Haaland became the first City player since Francis Lee in December 1970 to score a hat-trick in a Premier League derby.

His accomplishments are highlighted by the fact that he broke Michael Owen’s record for the fastest player to score three hat-tricks in the Premier League. Haaland just needed eight games to get a hat-trick of hat-tricks, but Owen needed 48.

Erling Haaland Goals Record: Stunning GOAL Record by Haaland, leaves Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe miles behind – CHECK OUT

Related