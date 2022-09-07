Erling Haaland continues his goal-scoring streak as Manchester City thrashes Sevilla 4-0 in the Champions League

By George Ramsay, CNN

Erling Haaland scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season on Tuesday as Manchester City recorded a convincing 4-0 win against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

Phil Foden and Rúben Dias also scored for City against a Sevilla side Enduring a miserable start to the season with five defeats in six games.

Having arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Haaland has enjoyed a stunning start to his City career. He scored his first against Sevilla when he volleyed in Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from close range and added another in the second half when goalkeeper Bono parried a save into his path.

That was the Norwegian striker’s 25th goal in just 20 Champions League matches, surpassing Kylian Mbappé as the youngest player to reach the 25-goal mark in the competition. To put Haaland’s goal-scoring exploits into perspective: Cristiano Ronaldo hadn’t scored after 20 UCL appearances, while Lionel Messi scored eight.

“I think his numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, are quite similar,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of Haaland, who has also netted for RB Salzburg and Dortmund in the Champions League.

“He has an incredible sense of goal. Hopefully, they can continue. It’s not just the goals. Always, he is there.”

Foden, twisting and turning inside the box, had extended City’s lead before Haaland got his second, and Dias completed the Rout in stoppage time when he tapped in João Cancelo’s drilled cross.

The result piles further pressure on Sevilla and manager Julen Lopetegui, particularly in light of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat against Barcelona.

That loss left Sevilla 17th in La Liga with one point from four games, equaling the club’s worst ever start to a season as fans called for club president Pepe Castro to resign.

In the other game of the group, Dortmund defeated Copenhagen 3-0 thanks to goals from Marco Reus, Raphaël Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham.

That earmarks City and Dortmund, who face each other in Manchester next week, as the two sides most likely to qualify for the knockout stages.

