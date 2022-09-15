Erling Haaland Champions League goal ‘like Johan Cruyff’, says Man City manager Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland emulated one of the greatest players of all-time when he implausibly hooked Joao Cancelo’s cross home to maintain Manchester City’s winning start to their Champions League campaign, says his manager.

Jude Bellingham had given visitors Borussia Dortmund the lead in the second half with a glancing header before John Stones’ effort from outside the box leveled the game with just 10 minutes remaining.

Haaland then got the winner, already his 13th goal of the season for his new club in all competitions, thrusting his left foot high into the air to connect with a cross from the outside of Cancelo’s boot.

“What a goal. I remember a long time ago in Barcelona Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff,” said City boss Guardiola, who both played for and managed Barcelona.

Stones’ goal was also a Spectacular one, Struck from outside the area and with swerve that bamboozled Alexander Meyer in the Dortmund goal

“I’m pretty sure the way were playing in the first half John wouldn’t have had the courage to try it but we had the rhythm and momentum and we said OK it’s going to happen,” Guardiola said.

Haaland added, with a glint in his eye: “Two wonderful goals. Mine was a bit better, honestly! Cancelo, nice cross too.”

‘Wrong gear’

While City did come away with all three points at the Etihad, they had just two shots on target and took 80 minutes to get on the scoresheet.

And Goalscorer Stones Revealed afterwards that there had been some uncompromising discussions in the changing room at half-time which helped turn the game around.

“We were definitely not at our best tonight,” Stones said.

“First half, we made it difficult, we didn’t play at the tempo that we should have, we didn’t use the ball well, we had a lot of sloppy passes.

“At half-time, we had some Stern words between each other and tried to change that for the second half and I think we did.”

Haaland added: “In the end we showed what we are. This is what we are and this is how we have to play. I’m proud of the last 20, 30 minutes.”

The players’ words were echoed by Guardiola, who made a triple substitution after 58 minutes that seemed to give City extra impetus.

“We played in the wrong gear today. Well aggression. We were passive. The moment we changed rhythm with Phil [Foden]Bernardo [Silva] and Julian [Alvarez]we changed our pace and scored two excellent goals,” Guardiola said.

“They [Dortmund] are an exceptional team. We knew it. We weren’t good enough today. At the same time it’s always good to have that resilience – Let’s go, Let’s go, Let’s go. Having Julian and Erling in the box, having that alternative, it works.”