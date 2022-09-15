Erling Haaland Calls Goal Against Borussia Dortmund Was One Of His Best Ever

Manchester City fans witnessed Greatness last night when Erling Haaland rose highest to make it 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund, and the man himself even respects just how good his goal was.

Pep Guardiola compared it to Johan Cruyff, and it’s so close to the infamous goal scored by the Dutchman you would swear it was a replica.

Joao Cancelo’s ball in can’t be Forgotten about, as the Portuguese defender delivered an inch perfect cross onto the foot of the Norwegian goal machine.

Erling Haaland is defying the odds week in week out. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Erling Haaland billed the goal as one of his best ever, and it’s hard to argue anything different. For a player of his size, to leap that high and still have the composure to touch it past the goalkeeper is admirable.

“This is one of my best goals ever, to be honest, it was a special goal I have to say. I scored a similar goal for Dortmund against Wolfsburg and I have been trying this in the last few games I have played for Manchester City and finally it worked so it was nice.”

Pep Guardiola compared the athleticism to that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been scoring goals of that ilk over the years for various clubs.

Haaland has now scored 13 goals within one month since signing for Manchester City, and is defying odds left right and center when it comes to the records he is breaking.

