Erling Haaland Calls Goal Against Borussia Dortmund Was One Of His Best Ever

Manchester City fans witnessed Greatness last night when Erling Haaland rose highest to make it 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund, and the man himself even respects just how good his goal was.

Pep Guardiola compared it to Johan Cruyff, and it’s so close to the infamous goal scored by the Dutchman you would swear it was a replica.

