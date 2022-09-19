Erling Haaland breaks another Premier League record with a goal against Aston Villa

Erling Haaland has Wasted no time bringing his ridiculous goalscoring exploits to the Premier League.

The Manchester City striker scored again on Saturday in a surprise 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

While Haaland was unable to claim a third straight hat-trick, his single Strike was still significant as far as the record books are concerned.

The Norwegian star is now the fastest player in Premier League history to have scored 10 goals in a season having done so after just six matches, according to Opta.

Haaland also joins Mick Quinn as the only players to have scored 10 goals in their first six Premier League appearances.

10 – Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in his first six Premier League Appearances for Manchester City, the joint-fastest a player has reached 10 goals in the competition’s history, alongside Mick Quinn back in December 1992. Frightening. pic.twitter.com/xRtygRBPS5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 3, 2022

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Haaland’s goalscoring ability prior to the Aston Villa match but admitted it was unrealistic to expect him to score hat-tricks too often.

“People can expect it, it’s nice, it’s good. I’d prefer that – I want him to expect it too,” Guardiola said.

“I like that he wants to score three goals every game but this is not going to happen. I know it’s not going to happen, everyone in the world of football knows it’s not going to happen.

“If it doesn’t happen, OK it doesn’t happen. What’s next? We try to do it better next time.

“But the expectation is there because the numbers are incredible for this guy in his career.”

With 10 goals from six Premier League games, Haaland is on track to beat the current competition record for most strikes in a season.

The Norway international could also have the record for most hat-tricks in a season in his sights based on his explosive start to life in the Premier League.

Haaland’s Premier League records so far