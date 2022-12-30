Erling Haaland And The Last 20-Goal Scorer For Every English League Club

Erling Haaland’s goalscoring feats are getting ridiculous now. Even in a season which has taken a six-week break for the World Cup, the Norwegian already has 20 Premier League goals and we’ve not even made it to the New Year yet!

The Manchester City striker has fired 20 goals in just 14 league appearances, racking up a tally already which many Clubs would long to see one of their stars reach over the course of a whole season. Want proof? Here it is! Here’s the list of the current 92 Clubs across the Premier League and Football League in order of their most recent scorer of 20 league goals.

It might be painful reading for some!

1. Manchester City – Erling Haaland (20 and counting) – 2022-23

2. Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrovic (43) – 2021-22

3. AFC Bournemouth – Dominic Solanke (29) – 2021-22

4. Wigan Athletic – Will Keane (26) – 2021-22

5. Newport County – Dom Telford (25) – 2021-22

6. Sunderland – Ross Stewart (24) – 2021-22

7. Stockport County – Paddy Madden(24) – 2021-22

8. Liverpool – Mohamed Salah (23) – 2021-22

9. Tottenham Hotspur – Son Heung-min (23) – 2021-22

10. Cheltenham Town – Alfie May (23) – 2021-22

11. Forest Green Rovers – Matty Stevens (23) – 2021-22

12. Morecambe – Cole Stockton (23) – 2021-22

13. Blackburn Rovers – Ben Brereton Diaz (22) – 2021-22