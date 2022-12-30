Erling Haaland And The Last 20-Goal Scorer For Every English League Club
Erling Haaland’s goalscoring feats are getting ridiculous now. Even in a season which has taken a six-week break for the World Cup, the Norwegian already has 20 Premier League goals and we’ve not even made it to the New Year yet!
The Manchester City striker has fired 20 goals in just 14 league appearances, racking up a tally already which many Clubs would long to see one of their stars reach over the course of a whole season. Want proof? Here it is! Here’s the list of the current 92 Clubs across the Premier League and Football League in order of their most recent scorer of 20 league goals.
It might be painful reading for some!
1. Manchester City – Erling Haaland (20 and counting) – 2022-23
2. Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrovic (43) – 2021-22
3. AFC Bournemouth – Dominic Solanke (29) – 2021-22
4. Wigan Athletic – Will Keane (26) – 2021-22
5. Newport County – Dom Telford (25) – 2021-22
6. Sunderland – Ross Stewart (24) – 2021-22
7. Stockport County – Paddy Madden(24) – 2021-22
8. Liverpool – Mohamed Salah (23) – 2021-22
9. Tottenham Hotspur – Son Heung-min (23) – 2021-22
10. Cheltenham Town – Alfie May (23) – 2021-22
11. Forest Green Rovers – Matty Stevens (23) – 2021-22
12. Morecambe – Cole Stockton (23) – 2021-22
13. Blackburn Rovers – Ben Brereton Diaz (22) – 2021-22
BRERETON DIAZ NETTED 22 TIMES IN THE LEAGUE LAST SEASON
14. Bristol City – Andreas Weimann (22) – 2021-22
15. Swansea City – Joel Piroe (20) – 2021-22
16. Milton Keynes Dons – Scott Twine (20) – 2021-22
17. Oxford United – Matty Taylor (20) – 2021-22
18. Swindon Town – Harry McKirdy (20) – 2021-22
19. Cambridge United – Paul Mullin (32) – 2020-21
20. Brentford – Ivan Toney (31) – 2020-21
21. Peterborough United – Jonson Clarke-Harris (31) – 2020-21
22. Norwich City – Teemu Pukki (26) – 2020-21
23. Blackpool – Jerry Yates (20) – 2020-21
24. Cardiff City – Kieffer Moore (20) – 2020-21
25. AFC Wimbledon – Joe Pigott (20) – 2020-21
26. Leicester City – Jamie Vardy (23) – 2019-20
27. Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22) – 2019-20
28. Southampton – Danny Ings (22) – 2019-20
29. Nottingham Forest – Lewis Grabban (20) – 2019-20
30. Barrow – Scott Quigley (20) – 2019-20
31. Tranmere Rovers – James Norwood (29) – 2018-19
32. Aston Villa – Tammy Abraham (25) – 2018-19
33. Luton Town – James Collins (25) – 2018-19
34. Sheffield United – Billy Sharp (23) – 2018-19
BILLY SHARP WAS A 20-GOAL MARSKMAN FOUR SEASONS AGO
35. West Bromwich Albion – Dwight Gayle (23) – 2018-19
36. Leyton Orient – Macaulay Bonne (23) – 2018-19
37. Birmingham City – Che Adams (22) – 2018-19
38. Hull City – Jarrod Bowen (22) – 2018-19
39. Mansfield Town – Tyler Walker (22) – 2018-19
40. Charlton Athletic – Lyle Taylor (21) – 2018-19
41. Doncaster Rovers – John Marquis (21) – 2018-19
42. Salford City – Adam Rooney (21) – 2018-19
43. Rochdale – Ian Henderson (20) – 2018-19
44. Coventry City – Marc McNulty (25) – 2017-18
45. Accrington Stanley – Billy Kee (25) – 2017-18
46. Portsmouth – Brett Pitman (24) – 2017-18
47. Derby County – Matej Vydra (21) – 2017-18
48. Leeds United – Chris Wood (27) – 2016-17
49. Everton – Romelu Lukaku (25) – 2016-17
50. Brighton & Hove Albion – Glenn Murray (23) – 2016-17
51. Newcastle United – Dwight Gayle (23) – 2016-17
52. Harrogate Town – Simon Ainge (21) – 2016-17
53. Chelsea – Diego Costa (20) – 2016-17
54. Crawley Town – James Collins (20) – 2016-17
55. Stevenage – Matt Godden (20) – 2016-17
56. Grimsby Town – Padraig Amond (30) – 2015-16
57. Bristol Rovers – Matty Taylor (27) – 2015-16
58. Burnley – Andre Gray (23) – 2015-16
59. Barnsley – Sam Winnall (21) – 2015-16
60. Lincoln City – Matt Rhead (20) – 2015-16
61. Sutton United – Dan Fitchett (20) – 2015-16
62. Ipswich Town – Daryl Murphy (27) – 2014-15
63. Preston North End – Joe Garner (26) – 2014-15
64. Watford – Troy Deeney (21) – 2014-15
DEENEY WAS WATFORD’S LAST PLAYER TO HIT 20
65. Port Vale – Tom Pope (31) – 2012-13
66. Crystal Palace – Glenn Murray (30) – 2012-13
67. Manchester United – Robin van Persie (26) – 2012-13
68. Exeter City – Jamie Cureton (21) – 2012-13
69. Huddersfield Town – Jordan Rhodes (36) – 2011-12
70. Fleetwood Town – Jamie Vardy (31) – 2011-12
71. Wycombe Wanderers – Stuart Beavon (21) – 2011-12
72. Crewe Alexandra – Clayton Donaldson (28) – 2010-11
73. Gillingham – Cody McDonald (25) – 2010-11
74. Rotherham United – Adam Le Fondre (24) – 2010-11
75. Reading – Shane Long (23) – 2010-11
76. Millwall – Steve Morison (21) – 2009-10
77. Burton Albion – Shaun Harrad (21) – 2009-10
78. Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (25) – 2008-09
79. Shrewsbury Town – Grant Holt (20) – 2008-09
80. Colchester United – Jamie Cureton (23) – 2006-07
81. Carlisle United – Karl Hawley (22) – 2005-06
82. Bradford City – Dean Windass (27) – 2004-05
83. Hartlepool United – Adam Boyd (22) – 2004-05
84. West Ham United – Teddy Sheringham (20) – 2004-05
85. Queens Park Rangers – Andy Thomson (21) – 2001-02
86. Bolton Wanderers – Michael Ricketts (21) – 2000-01
87. Stoke City – Peter Thorne (24) – 1999-00
88. Walsall – Kyle Lightbourne (20) – 1996-97
89. Plymouth Argyle – Steve Castle (21) – 1993-94
90. Sheffield Wednesday – David Hirst (24) – 1990-91
91. Middlesbrough – Bernie Slaven (21) – 1989-90
92. Northampton Town – Richard Hill (29) – 1986-87
