Erling Haaland absolutely bodies Adam Webster for the 21st goal of the season from Ederson’s assist

Erling Haaland scored his 21st goal of the season from an 80-yard assist against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester City striker was in the mood early on as he and his teammates looked for a response from the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ederson produced an Outrageous pass in behind the backline with his cultivated left foot and Haaland latched onto it.

They displayed Lightning quick pace to beat Robert Sanchez to the ball and then knocked Adam Webster out of the stadium with a shoulder barge before Rolling into the empty net.

Having scored for a seventh consecutive home game, Haaland is on track to break all kinds of records this term.

Moments before finding the net, the Norwegian goal machine wanted a penalty after going down under the challenge of Sanchez.

A VAR check showed that there was contact from the Spain shot stopper, but the officials did not feel there was enough to award a spot-kick.

However, City did get a penalty later on in the half for a Lewis Dunk tackle on Bernardo Silva.

The game went on for a considerable period before Pawson pointed to the spot and allowed Haaland to smash in his 22nd goal in all competitions.

Prior to the game, Brighton defender Joel Veltman outlined the difficult challenge of stopping Haaland but did suggest a potential “sandwich” strategy.

“You often see a tall striker who doesn’t have such good technique, but Haaland just has everything.

“I saw Manchester City against Manchester United the other day, when Haaland scored a hat-trick.

“On the assist from Kevin De Bruyne, where Haaland stretches his leg fully and pokes the ball in via the back post – it’s just not possible to defend against.