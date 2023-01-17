Erin Virtue Announced as Michigan Volleyball Coach

• 2023 Season Tickets

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced Tuesday (Jan. 17) that Erin Virtue has been named head volleyball coach.

“We are thrilled for Erin Virtue to return to Michigan and lead our program into the future,” said Manuel. “Erin was an integral part of the coaching staff for our 2012 Final Four team; she is an Olympic Gold Medal Coach and oversees the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program. Success has followed her throughout her career, and we look forward to welcoming her back and supporting her success as our new head coach.”

“Michigan is a special place, and I am honored for the opportunity to come back to Ann Arbor to lead the Michigan Volleyball program,” said Virtue. “I would like to express my Gratitude to Warde Manuel, Elizabeth Heinrich and the entire search committee for trusting me to lead this storied program. It is clear that this administration cares deeply about student-athlete development and the growth of the Michigan Volleyball program. I am looking forward to connecting with the team, the alumni, the community and all of those that support our student-athletes. I look forward to building an inspiring coaching staff to work in the best volleyball conference in the country, at one of the best Athletic departments in the country, and at one of the best Universities in the world. I can’t wait to get started.

“I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to USA Volleyball’s Karch Kiraly and Peter Vint for their mentorship and leadership. They have been cornerstones in helping develop me as a leader, coach, and person. I look forward to continuing my work with the US Women’s National Team through Paris 2024.”

Success has indeed followed Virtue, from an All-American playing career with three NCAA Tournament Appearances at Illinois to four NCAA Tournament Appearances as an Assistant Coach at Michigan to six Gold Medals for the United States, including the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Virtue returns to Ann Arbor as a member of the USA Women’s National Team program, where she serves as offensive coordinator. Since 2019, she is also the Director of the USA National Team Development Program, where she oversees all U15-U23 development programs for indoor and beach programs for both boys and girls.

“Congratulations to Erin Virtue and the University of Michigan Women’s Volleyball is this fantastic hire,” said Karch Kiraly, head Coach for the USA Women’s National Team. “Over her six years with our USA Women’s National Team program, Erin’s impact has been immeasurable. Search as you might, you will not find a better person and a better coach. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with her through the finish of this Olympic cycle, and we can’t wait to watch where she leads the Wolverines.”

Virtue served as Michigan’s recruiting and Offensive Coordinator from 2011 through the 2015 seasons, coinciding with a run of four NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16s and one Final Four appearance. The 2012 Wolverines tallied seven victories over top-25 opponents en route to a modern-day school-record 27 wins and a Final Four appearance.

Michigan teams won a combined 100 matches during Virtue’s time in Ann Arbor with nine All-America selections, and Virtue Coordinated five recruiting classes that ranked among the nation’s top 20.

Following her time at Michigan, Virtue spent three years as the associate head coach at Northwestern. She has other collegiate coaching experience at Cincinnati and Loyola Chicago.

Virtue graduated with honors from Illinois in 2005 with a degree in kinesiology. She was a member of the USA Collegiate National Team in 2004 and went on to train with Team USA from 2005-06.