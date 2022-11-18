Erin McKeown performs at Jamestown Arts Center in Newport Live series

Erin McKeown is one of those artists who dives into a variety of different styles. The Fredericksburg, Virginia, native and current Massachusetts resident can create all sorts of sounds with a variety of instruments. This results in an interesting array of music in Solo fashion while also Collaborating with the likes of Beth Amsel, Jess Klein & Rose Polenzani during the late ’90s to form the folk-rock group Voices On The Verge as well as currently with the Beantown Swing Orchestra from time to time.

McKeown has also written a book of poetry, been a fellow at Harvard University’s Berkman Center for Internet & Society and has been involved in a few musicals. It’s safe to say that they have a lot going on and on Nov. 19 McKeown will be performing at the Jamestown Arts Center located on 18 Valley St. at 7 pm as part of Newport Live’s “Women’s Voices” series at the venue.

Erin McKeown performs at Jamestown Arts Center in Newport Live series

When it comes to having an expansive approach to music that ranges from pop to swing to folk to jazz to rock to electronic, McKeown considers it to be very natural. They have an interest in all kinds of music and they relate this to a person having an extensive collection of records, CDs or playlists.

“I’ve always been interested in a lot of different kinds of music,” McKeown said.” I’ve always listened to a lot of different kinds of music and I think that’s true for most people. If you look at someone’s music collection on Spotify or in their house, a lot of it is most likely going to be different kinds of music so it’s just a natural approach for me when I start to write a song.”

