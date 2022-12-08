Erin Cuthbert wins WSL Goal of the Month award | News | Official Site

Chelsea Women midfielder Erin Cuthbert’s Sensational Strike against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge has been voted the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Goal of the Month for November.

Cuthbert earns recognition for her wonderful long-range finish against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in our second and last league fixture of November. The midfielder watched the ball drop kindly outside the box, teeing herself up before firing into the back of the net in emphatic style.

It was a memorable occasion for everyone involved as the Blues returned to the Bridge for the first time since 2019. Cuthbert’s award winning goal in front of the Matthew Harding Stand was a moment she will treasure.

On being presented with her trophy, Cuthbert said: ‘I’m delighted to receive this award, it was an amazing feeling to score at Stamford Bridge, made even more special because my dad was there to witness it.’

Since agreeing to a contract extension, the Scotland international has celebrated with a fine run of form. Cuthbert has scored in her last three appearances in all competitions, two of which have come in the league, helping us to create a three-point gap at the top of the table going into December.

The midfielder will be aiming to continue this rich vein of form during the run-in to Christmas, with one league match remaining before the festive break. We welcome Reading to Kingsmeadow this Sunday, with kick-off at 6.45pm (UK time). We also play PSG in the Champions League on 22 December.

Click for tickets