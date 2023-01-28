Erin Andrews: “Future Is Bright” For 1 NFL Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Erin Andrews Attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Seven teams made the Playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular.

In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline Reporter declared that the “future is bright” for the New York Giants, who stunned the world by making the Playoffs this year before upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs .

Andrews said that between Brian Daboll being one of the best head coaches and the front office having another offseason to improve in free agency and the draft, they can be even better next season.

“I think we’re all excited that New York is back in the conversation. Brian Daboll is awesome. I’m excited to see what moves and signings they make. I think the future is bright there,” Andrews said.

The 2021 season saw the New York Giants go 4-13, finishing with the second-worst offense in the NFL for the second year in a row. But after hiring Daboll as their head coach and Joe Schoen as their general manager, things turned around quickly.

The Giants went 9-7-1 in 2022 thanks to huge bounceback seasons from Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Darius Slayton while quarterback Daniel Jones enjoyed a career year.

While they were middle of the pack in most areas, they were able to get some close wins early in the season and were able to secure their playoff berth with weeks to spare.

Now if they can just get some more Playmakers on offense and make some big tweaks to their defense, they could be back in division title or even conference title contention.