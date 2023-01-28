Erin Andrews: “Future Is Bright” For 1 NFL Team

Erin Andrews at the 2022 FOX upfront.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Erin Andrews Attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)

Seven teams made the Playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular.

In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline Reporter declared that the “future is bright” for the New York Giants, who stunned the world by making the Playoffs this year before upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs .

