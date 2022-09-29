Erik ten Hag eyes move for 109-goal Napoli Attacker with bargain Man Utd deal to push star to Everton; Arsenal make new offer for Aston Villa man

Manchester United are looking into a cut-price raid on Napoli with any move likely to push another star to Everton, Arsenal are eyeing a new bid for an Aston Villa star, while Thursday’s Transfer Gossip has news of a Sensational move for Lionel Messi.

HIRVING LOZANO EMERGING AS CUT-PRICE MAN UTD TARGET

Manchester United are reportedly considering a January move for Hirving Lozano, amid claims he is free to leave Napoli for a bargain price.

United boss Erik ten Hag was allowed to spend well over £200m in the summer window; the most ever spent in a single window by the club. Progress has been slow at first, but picked up in the weeks before the recent break. And with United winning five of their last six, Ten Hag will hope to continue that momentum.

However, the new United boss knows he will need more cash to spend in January with more additions needed. To that end, reports suggest United will make a further £70m available to their manager.

Top of Ten Hag’s list now is both a new goalkeeper and a new striker. The striker situation might actually be the more pressing, with doubts continuing to linger over Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese Veteran star stayed over the summer despite strong speculation suggesting he wants out.

But the situation could come to a head in January – which will leave United needing another option.

Per the Manchester Evening News, one player they are strongly considering his Lozano. The Mexican star is unhappy at Napoli and reportedly wants to leave at the first opportunity. His time at Naples has not gone to plan and the Serie A are unlikely to stand in his way if a bid comes in.

Per the reports, they are looking for a fee of around £27m (€30m), although there’s a feeling Naples may accept for less.

Hirving Lozano transfer could push Elanga to Everton

Lozano is a goalscoring Winger who Ten Hag will know well from his time in the Netherlands. Indeed, his record of 109 goals from 349 games shows that he knows his way to goal.

The move is currently reportedly under consideration at Old Trafford, with any move likely to push Anthony Elanga out the door.

The Swede was strongly linked with Everton over the summer, who looked at signing the 20-year-old on loan.

Ten Hag blocked that at the time, and Elanga has gone on to make seven appearances this season.

However, he remains without a goal and has just one assist to his name.

As such, he could be allowed to leave for Everton on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Any such deal, though, could be a Tactical one on United’s behalf. United are reportedly looking at a summer deal for Jordan Pickford and may feel that allowing Elanga to depart in the winter window will help to grease the wheels.

ARSENAL READY THIRD BID FOR DOUGLAS LUIZ

Arsenal will launch a third bid for summer target Douglas Luiz in January – and this time they are hopeful the move will come off.

The Brazilian star was the subject of two unsuccessful offers from the Gunners during the summer. That last of those – a £20m-plus offer on deadline day – was abruptly batted away by Steven Gerrard.

But with a deal expiring in June, Aston Villa will be powerless to prevent Luiz departing at some stage in 2023. Indeed, Juventus are among his suitors and they could sign him up on a pre-contract agreement on January 1.

However, Luiz has reportedly told friends he wants the move to the Emirates Stadium. And that’s all the encouragement Arsenal need to launch a third offer for his services.

As per The Sunthe Gunners’ latest offer, however, will be less than what was proposed over the summer.

And with his contract expiring in six months time come January, Arsenal believe he could be signed for as little as £15m.

While that is a bitter pill to swallow for Villa, it beats losing him on a free come the summer.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly focusing on the addition of a new midfielder with Thomas Partey’s frequent fitness issues a cause for concern.

Lionel Messi set for Sensational Barcelona return

Lionel Messi is in line to make an emotional return to Barcelona in the summer, claim reports.

Messi Departed for PSG on a free transfer in summer 2021, bringing an end to his Incredible 17-season spell at Camp Nou.

Indeed, that came about after Messi reportedly made nine incredible demands on Barcelona over a new contract.

However, the Argentine superstar has never really settled in Paris, scoring just 17 goals in 45 games so far.

But his two-year deal expires next summer and a summer return to Barcelona looks to be on the cards, per The Sun.

Their vice-president Eduard Romeu, who controls the finances at Barcelonainsists his return is commercially viable.

“If I came back, it would come for free, so I’m sure it would be viable. In any case, it’s a technical and player decision,” he told Catalunya Radio.

PSG reportedly want Messi to sign a new one-year deal to extend his stay. But if Barca make their move, the 35-year-old star is willing to make the move.