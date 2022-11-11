Erik Larsen renovation of St. Johns Golf Club unveils on Nov. 29

Erik Larsen renovation of St. Johns Golf Club unveils on Nov. 29

The St. Johns County Golf Club has scheduled its re-opening for Nov. 29 at 1 pm, following a renovation by architect Erik Larsen.

The project to renovate the Municipal course has taken seven years since a feasibility study by the St. Johns County commission. The course has been closed since last year.

Drainage, irrigation, the playing surface and practice areas were part of the overall project.

The course opened in 1989 as a 27-hole facility. The county considered developing the property for residential use but eventually approved the $8 million project with money coming from Recreation impact fees, a transportation trust fund, Utility fund, bed tax and general fund

The county will use the excess 80 Acres to build new fire and sheriff’s stations and establish to-be-determined amenities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button