Erie Hall of Famer, former JC Martin Golf manager dies

Jack Tufts, a beloved member of the Erie golf community, has died at the age of 69 after battling health issues.

Tufts was involved in Erie sports for five decades, most notably as the superintendent of JC Martin Golf Course for 22 years. Throughout his first four years, he tripled the junior memberships at the course as he put countless hours into helping golfers. He was inducted into the Erie Metro Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tufts grew up in Erie and played four years of varsity baseball at Academy High School, where he was named to the All-City team in 1971. Tufts went on to play three years in the Glenwood League before getting into coaching.

Tufts was the head coach of the Mercyhurst Prep baseball team for nine seasons and the golf team for six seasons while also coaching Legion baseball for 12 years, including five championships. His baseball teams won nearly 500 games over the years.

Tufts was also an Assistant basketball Coach at Cathedral Prep from 2004-08 and an Assistant Coach of the Prep baseball team from 2008-10.

Tufts was a longtime fan of area sports as he attended numerous games in various sports and stayed active as the clock operator at Mercyhurst Prep for basketball games.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later this week.