Erie art centers provide creative spaces for all types of projects

Erie is home to many creative spaces, and it’s about to get a new one. Here is a list of some of the spaces that are available to artists in the region.

FEED Media Art Center

Benton Bainbridge, an Erie native, is bringing his media art expertise to downtown with his FEED Media Art Center, 1307 State St. in Erie. Bainbridge plans to transform the entire building into a facility that supports the creation, exhibition, teaching, preservation and innovation of media art.

The National Endowment for the Arts defines media art as all genres and forms that use electronic media, film and technology as an artistic medium.

This includes projects presented via film, television, radio, audio, video, the Internet, interactive and mobile technologies, video games, Immersive and multi-platform Storytelling and satellite streaming.

The space is expected to take several years to complete, but until then, Bainbridge has transformed the building’s garage on Commerce Street into a pop-up exhibition space for artists and the public to get involved now.

Location: 1307 State St., Erie

Website: feed.art

Contact: Benton Bainbridge, [email protected]

RandyBillDuck

Just down the street, RandyBillDuck, another creative space, opened in the Performing Artists Collective Alliance (PACA) building, 1505 State St., in April.

The studio is also dedicated to the creation of art, but specifically serves as a “one stop shop” for musicians who need a place to practice their music, record it and market it. It’s a performative art space that has audio, video and photography rental space available.

Bands and singer/songwriters are welcome to perform sets here, as well as comedians. The studio hosts open mic Comedy nights every first and third Monday of the month.

Location: 1505 State St.

Website: randybillduck.com

Contact: Frank Strumila at [email protected]

The Shop at 19th and Chestnut

The Shop is a 23,000-square-foot, creative mixed-use building that houses several small businesses. Located in Erie’s Little Italy Neighborhood, it offers Tenants warehouse, office, studio and communal spaces. It’s currently occupied by an advertising agency, an artist who creates handmade national park posters and artwork and an industrial and mid-century modern antique shop.

Location: 1909 Chestnut St.

Website: facebook.com/theShopat19thandChestnut

Contact: Rachel McCreary, [email protected]

The Renaissance Centre

The Renaissance Center is located in the heart of downtown Erie. It offers Tenants custom-designed suites ranging from 100 to 10,000 square feet. Tenants have included web developers, graphic designers, photographers, filmmakers, animators, video game developers and independent publishers.

Location: 1001 State St.

Contact: Adam Wightman, [email protected]

The Studio at St. Mary’s: Space to Create

A former Catholic school, St. Mary’s welcomes innovative programs and artists to help revitalize and positively impact center-city Erie. Studios have been maintained by fiber artists, writers, photographers, filmmakers, painters, illustrators and more. As of early September, St. Mary’s did not have a studio open for rent, but keep in touch for updates.

Location: 310 East 10th St.

Website: facebook.com/StMarysStudio

Contact: Holly Nowak, [email protected]

Baylee DeMuth can be reached at 814-450-3425 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter@BayleeDeMuth.