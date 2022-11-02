Erickson to Be Enshrined into Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame

DURHAM – Former Duke Women’s basketball player Nicole Erickson has been selected as one of 17 individuals set to be inducted into the 2022 class of the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF), the organization announced Tuesday evening.

Along with Erickson, the star-studded Class of 2022 features Bill Armstrong, Stacey Augmon, fellow Duke Blue Devil Jay Bilas, Mitchell Butler, Michael Cooper, Keith Erickson, David Greenwood, Ebony Hoffman, Andre Miller, Eugenia Miller, Paul Pierce, Tayshaun Prince, Lorenzo Romar, Willie West, Jr., Candice Wiggins and Steve Fryer (Lifetime Service). The class will be honored in the fall of 2023 with the 2023 class.

Erickson transferred from Purdue and helped guide the Blue Devils to their first NCAA Final Four in 1999. She was a second team All-ACC honoree in 1998 and 1999, while remaining as one of the top three-point shooters in school history. She hit 60 and 62 treys in two years with the Blue Devils, while her seven three-pointers made in a game are tied for fourth on the Duke charts.

