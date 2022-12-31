Eric Tan Previews EPCOT Poster for 2023 International Festival of the Arts

Artist Eric Tan will be appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with four new prints. They shared the first, a tribute to EPCOT, on Instagram.

Tan wrote, “With the EPCOT Festival of the Arts right around the corner, here’s a look at the 1st of 4 new prints debuting at the event. I chose to go a different route on the series rather than focusing on particular films, characters, or attractions. All of the Disney Parks have such a unique Architectural Aesthetic created by the geniuses at Imagineering. Each one features its own series of iconic landmarks that tell as much of a story as classic Disney films. From the shapes, to the colors, to the music – you truly feel as if you’re transported into a different world each time. I love just walking around each one and looking at everything that defines each Park (and stuffing my face while doing so!). Anyhoo, Here’s my tribute to EPCOT!”

Although Spaceship Earth is Featured in the piece, there are References to several EPCOT attractions. Figment, a Soarin’ hang-glider, and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Starship flies across Spaceship Earth. A rocketship, representing Mission: SPACE, shoots up into the air next to it. And a Test Track car zooms across the bottom. Spaceship Earth is pictured in pink and purple with orange, yellow, and blue triangles.

Tan also shared a concept sketch for the piece.

Tan is perhaps best known to Disney fans for his limited-release EPCOT attraction and Pavilion posters that were released on shopDisney throughout 2020 and 2021.

Tan will be appearing in the Odyssey Pavilion at the following dates and times:

Saturday, January 21 – 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sunday, January 22 – 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Monday, January 23 – 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Tuesday, January 24 – 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Wednesday, January 25 – 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

