Eric Stigall is executive director of Gravity Ohio.

Eric Stigall is executive director of Gravity Ohio.

Mansfield restaurateur Dan Lew, who operates the Dan Lew Exchange on the square at 28 N. Main St., has launched Gravity Ohio, a nonprofit for the arts.

Dan Lew

“Lew has always had a vision of Richland County as a community with great cultural assets, diverse population base and infinite possibility. During the two years that the world was plagued with COVID-related isolation, Lew began formulating his plans for a nonprofit that would bring people together to Foster greater respect and understanding through shared artistic and cultural experiences,” according to a news release from Gravity Ohio.

Eric Stigall

Gravity Ohio was founded in May 2022 and made its public debut in Richland County the weekend of Aug. 13.

Gravity Ohio provides a platform for the arts

The mission of Gravity Ohio is to provide a platform for the fine arts, performance arts, visual arts, plastic arts, applied arts and decorative arts. This platform includes providing Grants to local artists to express themselves through their unique mediums at events throughout Richland County, according to the nonprofit’s news release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button