Eric Musselman in support of summer basketball proposal

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman has long held the opinion that college basketball’s offseason was far too long to only be given two exhibitions. So, it’s no surprise the recent report by CBS Sports Analyst Matt Norlander that the NCAA is strongly considering allowing teams to have made-for-TV summer showcases and tournaments is right up his alley.

In the report, Norlander notes although the idea — which would involve two or three stand alone exhibitions or multi-team events featuring four or eight teams that come with the potential for ticket sales and NIL opportunities — is still in the developmental stages, it is “gathering momentum” and could go to vote as early as this fall.

Imagine a regional event in Bud Walton Arena that Featured Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, or going out to Vegas for a showcase with the likes of Gonzaga, Arizona and UCLA … The possibilities are endless, and any combination of external competition breaks up the monotony of four weekly hours of summer training.

“On the summer basketball, I think it’s an awesome idea,” Musselman said at SEC Media Day. “Talking to our players, even this week, it’s really hard to have this gap between games, and we played a few weeks longer than other people even. I can’t imagine if your season ends on the last regular season game. So I think it’s a great idea.”

As far as Musselman is concerned, he already runs his program in Fayetteville under the influence of his long professional background and would prefer an offseason that falls more in line with the NBA’s model that has Summer League and a longer preseason for evaluation and preparation.

Competitive by nature, if it involves more games, whether the end result counts or not, Musselman is in favor and sees the potential market that would allow the college game to develop a nice summertime niche.

“You look at what the NBA has done where they take over July. Incredible what they’ve done from a TV standpoint,” Musselman said. “People are talking about the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas rather than talking about Major League Baseball during their regular season.

“I know Coach Calipari has been outspoken about the idea. And he has discussed it not just recently, he discussed it a few years ago as well. I think that’s the brilliance in Coach Cal is he is an outside-the-box thinker. He is constantly trying to evolve and evolve our game. I think it’s an Incredible idea, and I think that, most importantly, that our players would embrace that.”

While the potential for college basketball to dip its toes into the summer market has a more professional flare, what about the idea of ​​a program like Arkansas playing one of these exhibitions against an actual professional team? After all, the Razorback baseball team just wrapped up a preseason series against the Texas Rangers instructional squad…

It’s an intriguing thought, and Musselman would certainly like to stick it to an NBA team or two out there, but he was quick to point out that basketball would not be an apples-to-apples situation with baseball, which has Younger players and multiple levels in the minor leagues.

“I wish we could play a couple of NBA teams too, but I’ll let those teams — we won’t name them,” Musselman quipped. “Everything right now is evolving, but obviously the baseball that you are referring to — because I do have some friends that work with the Rangers’ Minor League system, and most of those guys — a lot of those guys were Younger even than the college guys.

“So the way that the baseball format is set up is just you can’t equate the Dominican League and some of the different things, having three levels or maybe four, I guess, if you go Rookie ball, instructional league. And in basketball there’s just the G League basically. I don’t think really — it doesn’t line up like college baseball teams playing one of the Younger Minor League group of players.”

There are some potential concerns with adding summer-ball, such as an increased risk of injury, adding to the already grueling schedule of a student-athlete and the thought that transfer Portal season keeps coaches in roster-building mode well into the summer months in many cases, but the response at SEC Media Day was overwhelmingly positive from the coaches, who are chomping at the bit for any type of added evaluation opportunity. And at the end of the day, players just want to play.

Musselman pointed to Arkansas’ upcoming Charity exhibition against Texas, the value it brings for his young team and how it will make them better in the long run. Why can’t something like that happen a couple months before the start of the regular season rather than a week?

“I do think the international stuff that we were able to do this year is great from a lot of things,” Musselman said. “It breaks up the monotony of what I think is way too long of an offseason in college basketball. The playing a Charity exhibition is going to be really, really good. I’m glad that we’re able to play another Division I team .”

“For us that particular game against Texas is extremely important. Coach Beard does a great job. His teams are overly physical. This year’s Longhorns team has got really an experienced team. You look at their back court, and I don’t know how old Marcus Carr is, but I remember him at Minnesota, and they have some transfers that are really, really experienced.

“And for our young guys, that’s a great opportunity for us to go have tape to fall back on. No different than coaching in an NBA exhibition game. That game is not going to count on your record whether you win or lose. So it’s a great — it holds great value to us because we can look at different combinations and maybe some things that we wouldn’t do in a regular season game.”